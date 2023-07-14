A 37-year-old man has been sentenced to one to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to a Felony 1 count of child molesting in an agreement that led to the dismissal of six other charges.
According to the Tippecanoe prosecutor's office, the case began in December 2020 after tips to national authorities led to a monthslong investigation in 2021.
Michael A. Bray of Mulberry was ultimately charged in December 2021 and sentenced this week.
Facebook messages included photos of genitalia and discussions of sex, according to the prosecutor's office. During forensic interviews, the victim told police Bray had molested him in his Mulberry residence.
When he told his guardian, Sherry Bray, Sherry Bray told him not to tell police what happened and that the two Brays would kill themselves if he did, according to the probable cause affidavit.
A tattoo on Michael Bray's hand in one of the Facebook photos matched one of Bray's tattoos, and flooring that can be seen in one of the photos matched flooring in the Mulberry residence, officials say.
Sherry Bray asked the victim "10 to 11 times" not to tell police what happened and offered him $500 not to tell, the affidavit said. Police listening to recorded jail phone calls say Sherry Bray plotted how to persuade witnesses to change their information and that she later lied to police about the content of those phone calls and text messages.
The court record notes that she had taken no action to stop the abuse.
Sherry Bray was charged on April 13 of four counts, including neglect of a dependent and obstruction of justice. Online court records indicate a plea agreement has been reached.