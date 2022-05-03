An aide to Purdue President Mitch Daniels is the big winner in Tuesday’s local primary.
• In a four-person race for District 23 State Senate Republican race, Spencer Deery got the nod by winning 30.0% of the vote, some 300 more than his closest opponent, Bill Webster. Deery will face Democratic West Lafayette city councilor David Sanders in the general election.
District 23 spans six counties. Deery works as deputy chief of staff and senior communications specialist for Daniels. Deery won Tippecanoe County by a wide margin. He had more than 500 more votes in the county than second place Christian Beaver.
• Purdue Police Chief John Cox won his race for Benton County sheriff on the Republican side by earning 75% of the vote, 1,363 to 461, over opponent Donald Zickmund. Cox is retiring from Purdue in July.
• US Rep. Jim Baird, R-4th, was unopposed in the primary. He will likely face Democrat Roger Day in the general election. With 66% of the vote counted, Day was leading Howard Pollchik, 68% to 32%.
• Embattled Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles finished third in a three-person Democratic race, winning only 11.4% of the vote. Monica Cassanova won the primary by receiving 59/4 percent of the votes.
• In Indiana House District 27, incumbent Sheila Klinker was unopposed on the Democratic side. Republicans selected James Hass to face her in the fall. He won more than 60% of the vote against Tim Radice.