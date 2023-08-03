Indiana was listed as the sixth least-expensive state to live in a report by bill paying platform doxo.
West Lafayette ranked 36th most expensive out of 97 total cities and towns in the state.
The average American household spends $2,046 a month on the 10 most common household bills, including their mortgage, rent, auto loans, utilities, auto insurance, cellphone, cable/satellite, health insurance, alarm/security and life insurance.
Hoosiers spend $1,721 per month on these bills, which is 15.9% less than the national average. West Lafayette residents pay $1,759 per month on these bills, which is 2.2% higher than Indiana’s average, but 14% lower than the national average.
West Lafayette households spend 46% of their income on these bills, where 34% of Hoosiers' income is spent on average.
Carmel, Valparaiso and Indianapolis are all listed in the top 25 most expensive cities in Indiana. Carmel is number one, with a cost of $2,627 per month. Valparaiso is number 13 with a monthly cost of $1,942. The state’s capital is listed as number 18 with a monthly cost of $1,914.