In Monday night’s meeting, the West Lafayette City Council went over a report from the Go Greener Commission on microplastics in the water.
Founded in 2008, the Go Greener Commission is run by volunteers and promotes environmentalism and sustainability as their mission.
The group has done research into microplastics in water and wastewater and plans to have a deliverable resolution by the end of the year.
“We're looking at global studies and seeing in terms of recommendations for how we can mitigate microplastics,” said Haley Griffey, the climate resiliency and sustainability officer for Go Greener.
“What we're doing around the world and thinking globally, acting globally and seeing what we can provide here in this setting is to mitigate costs, to ensure a healthier, more sustainable future,” Griffey said.
The commission has different recommendations for better infrastructure to reduce microplastic contamination. They reached out to the city water treatment plant about installing a membrane bioreactor which would help with microfiltration.
According to Griffey, the treatment plant is thinking about installing it. The city is also planning on taking measures to educate citizens about these problems.
Monday's meeting focused on environmental projects. After brainstorming what to do about the microplastics commission, Councilman David Sanders brought up other water problems.
He talked about his opposition to the new water project, Limitless Exploration Advanced Pace, which would move water from West Lafayette’s aquifer to Lebanon.
“Water is really the essential resource that we really shouldn't be messing with,” Sanders said. “There's no question that moving this amount of water from typically the county, down south is going to be destructive to the environment.”
LEAP, the water project, would divert water from West Lafayette’s aquifer to Lebanon for semiconductors and other sorts of manufacturing plants.
The project is led by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. Sanders said the corporation did not attend any of the local meetings about the project.
Under current plans, the project would move 100 million gallons of water a day. Sanders said he worries that this will affect the local environment.
“The problem is, everybody thinks it's a done deal,” Sandrs said. “We have become so convinced that our state government, it's one party rule, we'll just do whatever they want and not pay any attention to local interests.”
Sanders said he encourages people to show up in opposition to the water project. The next meeting covering it will be Sept. 28.