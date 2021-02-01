The Indiana State Department of Health lowered the age requirement for those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning to include those age 65 and above, according to its website.
Any Hoosier age 65 and older is now eligible to schedule a vaccination appointment. Other eligible groups include long-term care residents, first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to give medical aid and health-care workers who have in-person contact with patients or infectious material in any healthcare setting.
Hoosier who fit the vaccination criteria can register for an appointment here or by calling 211.
"Please be patient, as vaccine supply is limited," the website states. "Additional groups will be eligible as soon as vaccine supplies permit."
The state has followed an age-based vaccination process. The next eligible group will be those 60 to 64.