Snow littered the ground and splattered onto my notepad as I walked to the Lafayette food pantry with Dawn Baldwin, a formerly homeless woman, recovering alcoholic and owner of Wonder Dog Walking, as my guide.
There was a man outside the food pantry in a large flannel, dirt stained jeans and beat up tennis shoes that was filling up his backpack with bags of food.
“Hey ‘ol feller, look at all ‘em goodies you got,” Baldwin said.
The man turned and displayed a head full of graying hair and a long graying beard. He flashed a smile full of missing teeth.
“Isn’t it amazing! This is one of the best hauls I’ve gotten,” the man said.
Baldwin asked the man if he had a place to stay. He said he’s had a place since November but was homeless before then.
“I loved living in my tent (in the woods). I loved my neighbors: squirrels and raccoons. It’s people that I’m bad with,” the man said.
The man then told us of his Christian faith and belief in “the man upstairs.”
“If none of us struggled then we’d all be boring assholes,” he said, “and I am much more than that.”
He chuckled and his whole entire frame shook with the force of it. He smiled another toothless smile and told us to have a nice day.
Groups of volunteers are sent out annually to count and engage with the homeless people in Lafayette so that the city can get grant money to provide support for homelessness in the community.
Last Thursday, Baldwin took several volunteers with her for the annual event, including me.
The main resource center for people experiencing homelessness is the Lafayette Transitional Housing Center. At LTHC, clients get a case manager, food, help finding jobs, connections to mental health resources, a social security number and other important documents they are missing.
LTHC does not house the homeless, but they transfer them to the Lafayette Urban Ministry that provides emergency shelter for those who need it.
Another organization that works closely with LTHC is Valley Oaks Health, a street outreach center that offers community resources and mental health resources.
One of the main volunteer groups was led by Cynthia Ponto, a Valley Oaks worker whose main job everyday is to scout the city for those currently experiencing homelessness.
Ponto describes herself as a “walking resource center.” She interacts with those experiencing homelessness and she builds a relationship with them.
Her main objective is to get her clients to LTHC, but most do not want to go either because they prefer their current situation or they do not trust others. She provides them with what she can in the moment; this usually includes temporary housing, getting in contact with a case manager and mental health resources.
After the food pantry with Dawn, I joined Ponto’s group and two other members of Valley Oaks, Andy and Hellen.
It had snowed the night before, so when we met at the Homeless and Community Outreach Center, we had to go into the freezing snow to find Lafayette’s homeless.
“We’re looking for camp cities,” Ponto said, “(which is) about four to five tents of people altogether. They move together to different wooded areas. They carry their tents and backpacks to each location.”
Ponto first went to a wooded area behind the Lafayette Outlet Store. The woods were packed with snow and ice and a small creek at the bottom of a shallow valley.
A wooden crate that had been laid in the creek was laden with snow. We hopped from one stone to the next until we were on the other side of the valley.
We trudged up the slick valley side until we entered the leveled expanse of the woods. We explored the woods for around 40 minutes looking for signs of people.
We found cans, clothing and tubs all underneath a blanket of snow. If there were people out there, they were long gone most likely to another wooded area.
Other destinations were like the first: snowy woods scattered with trash, but no signs of people.
We had gone to three different spots in those woods in the span of two and a half hours. It wasn’t until Ponto took us to a destination she had clients at that we actually saw a physical man-made structure. It was a tent with a large green tarp covering the exterior. A board was propped up against the entrance to try to stop the cold air from getting in. Tubs, grocery carts, plastic bags, clothing and blankets were scattered about around the tent. Snow clung to every surface.
Ponto called the names of the clients and told them who she was. No one answered. We did not venture into their tent, so after a few minutes of waiting, we left.
“I’ve never found anyone when I’ve come out,” Andy said, “not once in the three years I’ve been at Valley Oaks.”
When we went to our last destination, we had to walk on the edge of a nursing home’s property to enter into another wooded area.
Four to five tents were set up in a circle in the middle of a clearing.
A man popped up out of the middle tent at our approach. Ponto told him who we were and what we were here for.
The man stepped back at our approach and he looked frantically from us to tents over and over again. Ponto stopped us once we were in ear shot and began speaking with him. She got his information, and he waved us goodbye.
The man wore nothing but a long-sleeve, sweats and glasses.
Ponto said she was happy to help him.
“I love my job,” Ponto said. “I love being able to help people in any way I can.”
Ponto has a degree in education, but is going back to college in March to get her masters in psychology.
“I didn’t know I wanted to work in mental health until I was in it,” she said.
Ponto said she is simply the bridge between her clients and them getting the resources they need. After she sets them up with a case manager or LTHC, they are no longer her clients.
A lot of the clients at LTHC are dropped off from prison, Ponto said.
“Even if you’re not from Lafayette, if you don’t have a home address you get dropped off at the nearest homeless shelter, and for most this means LTHC,” she said.