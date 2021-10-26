The mask mandate in government facilities will be lifted November 1, according to West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis.
The executive decision was made during the Board of Public Works and Safety meeting on Tuesday morning.
“Masks are still recommended to be worn, but they will no longer be required,” Dennis said.
Vaccinations brought us to a new phase in the fight against the pandemic, Dennis said in a phone call after the meeting, and now we’ve reached the “other end of the tunnel.”
The high percentage of vaccinations and the new culture of people being personally aware of the circumstances and conditions of when to wear a mask allow for us to go further back to normal, Dennis said.
Vaccinations in Tippecanoe County clock in at almost 54% and just under 50% in West Lafayette, according to online vaccination rate trackers.
“It’s time to go back to recommendations instead of mandates,” he said.
With the change comes the return of in-person government meetings. All city meetings will move back to in-person on November 1. Meetings had been virtual since Dennis’s executive order on Aug. 31 to combat rising case numbers.