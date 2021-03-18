Authorities issued a warrant for the arrest of a Lafayette man Tuesday, according to court documents.
Alex Lyons, 21, faces charges of attempted robbery, attempted auto theft and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle after allegedly attempting to remove a woman from her car on Feb. 2.
Officers met a woman on the 2000 block of Elmwood Avenue on Feb. 2, after receiving reports of a robbery. The woman told police she had been putting on her seat belt in her car, when Lyons reportedly opened the car door and grabbed her by her clothes, according to a probable cause affidavit. Lyons reportedly told the woman to “give him the car,” but she was able to sound her horn and remain in the vehicle, the affidavit reads. Lyons left after failing to pull her from the car.
The woman told police she saw two other men accompanying Lyons, but they had walked off in a different direction once he left, according to the affidavit.
Officers were able to use surveillance footage to identify and locate the other two men from the incident. The two men, who are brothers, initially denied knowing Lyons, but one later admitted Lyons was a friend of his brother, according to the affidavit.
The brothers told officers they were at the Payless on Greenbush Street to sell an iPhone before the alleged attempted carjacking, the affidavit reads. Lyons had reportedly intended to return to the brothers’ residence with them from the Payless.
On their way back, the brothers said Lyons had seen the vehicle and said he was going to take it, according to the affidavit. After the failed carjacking attempt, the brothers reportedly kept on walking. Lyons attempted to follow them, but they “parted ways,” per the affidavit.
Police reviewed documentation from an ATM, surveillance footage and the photo ID that Lyons provided at the Payless to confirm his identity.
As of Thursday morning, Lyons is not listed as an inmate in Tippecanoe County jail logs and there is an active warrant for his arrest.
The state has requested a cash bond of $15,000.