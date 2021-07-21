A Battle Ground man was arrested after allegedly attempting to rape a woman Wednesday morning.
Bryce Deslauriers, 23, reportedly tried to force himself on the victim, but the victim was able to get away from Deslauriers before he could do anything else, according to Chief Deputy Terry Ruley of the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department.
The alleged rape occurred in the 5100 block of Greenview Court, Battle Ground.
The victim called the police after the alleged incident and county police arrested Deslauriers, Ruley said.
Deslauriers was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail on preliminary charges of attempted rape and sexual battery.