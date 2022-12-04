Six people were arrested for preliminary drug- and alcohol-related charges between Wednesday and Friday
Alexandra Shelton, a 21-year-old Lafayette resident, was arrested Wednesday about 5:30 a.m.
West Lafayette police reportedly took her to jail on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and operating a vehicle with a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance or its metabolite in the body.
Wendi Jenkinson, 49, from Attica, Indiana was arrested Thursday about 10:15 p.m.
While driving near State Road West and North Sharon Chapel Road, a Purdue Police officer allegedly noticed an expired license plate.
PUPD Capt. Song Kang said the officer conducted a traffic stop and the driver appeared to be impaired.
Jenkinson reportedly failed a field sobriety test and a certified breath test. She was taken to jail on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle with a BAC of .10 or more.
Friday about 1:30 a.m., Dilpal Gothra, 20, was arrested for preliminary charges of minor consumption and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Kang said Gothra failed to yield in front of a patrol vehicle near East State Street and North Salisbury Street so an officer conducted a traffic stop.
The officer reportedly smelled an odor of alcohol coming from the car. Gothra failed a field sobriety test and a certified breath test so she was taken to jail.
Jessica Stoiber was arrested Friday about 2:45 a.m. near North Grant Street and Sylvia Street for preliminary charges of minor consumption and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
The 19-year-old was allegedly driving without headlights on so a PUPD officer conducted a traffic stop. Kang said the officer noticed possible signs of impairment.
Stoiber was taken to jail after reportedly failing a field sobriety test and a certified breath test.
Han Hsiao, 32, was arrested Friday about 3:15 a.m., for a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Kang said an officer conducted a traffic stop on a car crossing the centerline near North McCutcheon Drive and West State Street.
Hsiao reportedly failed a field sobriety test and a certified breath test and was taken to jail.
About 3:45 a.m. 20-year-old Jadon Leal was arrested for preliminary charges of minor consumption and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Kang said his vehicle was traveling with no headlights near West State Street and Memorial Mall, so an officer conducted a traffic stop.
Leal reportedly failed a field sobriety test and a certified breath test and was taken to jail.
None of the subjects remain in jail as of Sunday afternoon, according to online logs.