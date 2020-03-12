An Indiana prisoner was charged today with attempted rape, burglary and criminal confinement in a break-in in 2001, thanks to DNA technology.
Corey Eugene Gneiting, 38, was charged in court documents filed today with breaking into a home about midnight Aug. 24, 2001, in the 100 block of Hillcrest Road in West Lafayette.
The victim told officers she awoke to the sound of someone in her bedroom that night who shined a flashlight in her face, pushed her back down onto her bed and rolled her onto her stomach. According to the probable cause affidavit, she said she tried to scream but that the man put a knife to her throat, telling her not to scream and that he came only to take some property.
Gneiting allegedly then wrapped duct tape around the woman's hands, ankles, mouth and head and pulled down her pants and underwear. The victim told police she resisted and and struggled to free herself, but the man struck her in the face.
Court records say he left a short time later on foot.
Police collected blood samples of the intruder from the scene, which they sent to the Indiana State Police lab. In May 2019, court documents say, the lab notified officers that the DNA matched Gneiting's DNA.
Gneiting is in the treatment unit of Pendleton Correctional Facility in Pendleton, Indiana, where he was sent on an arson charge in 2017 out of Allen County, according to Department of Correction records. Court documents in that case say Gneiting, who was listed as homeless, set fire to an apartment complex in Fort Wayne. He is slated to be released in October.
The 38-year-old also was convicted in 2011 in Tippecanoe County of various forgeries related to several local pizza businesses.