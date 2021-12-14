Purdue professor Greg Michalski testified Tuesday morning that he was Wabash Township Trustee Jennifer Teising's landlord starting in May 2020.
Michalski, Teising's ex-boyfriend, testified tensely that he opened a couple rooms and the kitchen in his house to Teising in May when she told him she was selling her house. At the time, she was planning to move to Florida and rent an apartment in the Lafayette area, he said, so she could maintain her residence in Wabash Township, a requirement of the trustee position.
"She had been talking about wrapping up Indiana and going somewhere else," he testified. "She's been having that conversation since I met her (ten years ago)."
Teising was indicted by a grand jury on May 12 on 20 charges of felony theft totaling $21,346.20, a result of her allegedly failing to meet residency requirements from June 17, 2020, through March 26 of this year, depriving the county of her salary.
Michalski said it would be "mutually beneficial" to have someone stay in his house since he planned on traveling while on "sabbatical," so he offered her the space for free. Teising suggested paying rent, $500 per month, so she could prove her residence. The two came to an agreement in May and movers were dropping off Teising's bed sets, tables and boxes in June.
While on the stand, Michalski appeared tense, bristling and giving curt, at times sarcastic, answers.
He said he typed up a formal lease agreement in November after a "tabloid article" from a local media organization that revealed Teising had been staying at Michalski's house at 132 Knox Dr. The City of West Lafayette then sent Michalski a notice that he would be fined $500 for every day Teising was in his home under the illegal lease agreement, he testified. He cited the same local media organization for "starting that, too."
Michalski testified that he then typed up a termination of lease which required Teising leave the house and take all of her belongings by a certain date. Although she was gone by that date, she didn't take her things from the house, he said. She returned for small periods of time without paying rent between then and March 2021.
Deputy Prosecutor Natasha Corbett asked Michalski in the hour he was on the stand before breaking for lunch about all of the times Teising was at 132 Knox Dr. and for how long she stayed. Michalski often said he didn't remember and was clear that any answer he gave could have been off.
"I don't run a hotel," he told Corbett.
In her opening statement Monday, Corbett told the people in the courtroom that places and times will play a big role in this trial. That was still the case on Tuesday.
Three witnesses, Amie Mullikin, Julie Gregory and Tricia Fultz, took the stand Tuesday before Michalski. All three had experience working with, at least potentially, with Teising at the trustee's office.
The only one that hadn't officially worked with Teising was Gregory, who testified that she had a Zoom interview with Teising, dressed in a tank top and apparently inside a travel trailer, in November.
Gregory did the call with Teising because at the time there was only one employee, Tricia Fultz, working in the trustee office, and Teising wanted a back up plan in case that employee couldn't make it to the office one day, Gregory told Corbett. Fultz is Gregory's daughter-in-law, who suggested her as a candidate to Teising.
Fultz was the office manager at the trustee's office, besides Teising, from March 1, 2020, until she resigned in June. After being trained for several days in late March to early April, Fultz said she didn't see Teising until she came in in September for a meeting with then-fire chief Ed Ward.
She was the only person working in the office between March 31 until that one day in September Teising came in and again when Teising came in one day in October, she testified. Fultz knew Teising would be gone for a while and Teising told her on Feb. 1 that she would be coming back, as in three hours away from the office, in March 2021.
Fultz said she handled day-to-day clerical work, processed township assistance payment applications and monitored the trustee email.
"I don't really know what (work Teising) was doing," she told Corbett.
Fultz's predecessor, Amie Mullikin, told a similar story.
Mullikin came to work at the trustee's office in Dec. 2019 and was the sole employee until Teising hired Fultz from the temp agency, she testified.
Sometime between late February and early March, Mullikin got very sick and exhibited COVID-19 symptoms, she said. There were still no COVID-19 tests in Tippecanoe County and no protocol for quarantine timelines, so her doctor told her to quarantine at home.
On March 17, Teising texted her to tell her they were closing the trustee's office because of the pandemic, so Mullikin shouldn't worry about trying to come back. Mullikin testified she was still exhibiting some symptoms, but she wanted to go back to the office to get some personal items she left.
When she got to the office the next day, she had a phone conversation with Teising, who told her to stay at the office and continue working because they couldn't close the office. The township trustee office is required to stay open to the public for a set number of hours per week depending on the population size.
Mullikin continued coming to the office, despite telling Teising she still had symptoms and offering alternatives to work remotely, she told the court. Teising told her to just lock the doors.