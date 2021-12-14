A 25-year-old woman told Lafayette police that two men broke into her house near midnight Sunday and stole cash - while her six children were home.
Police said in a news release Tuesday morning that the first arriving officer saw a vehicle leaving the area, the 300 block of Teal Road West, and communicated that information to other police personnel. Officers later found the car and conducted a traffic stop.
Evidence of the crime was found - the release does not describe what that evidence was or how much cash was taken - and the driver, 20-year-old Marlon McLaurin, was arrested on preliminary charges of robbery, burglary and residential entry.
Officers later arrested 29-year-old Justin Avant in the 1700 block of Shortridge Avenue. He was arrested on preliminary charges of robbery, burglary, residential entry, criminal confinement and intimidation with a deadly weapon.
According to jail records, both are in the Tippecanoe County Jail as of Tuesday morning, McLaurin on $500 bond and Avant on $2,500 bond.
This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case, contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.