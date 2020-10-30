The Tippecanoe County Board of Elections has created an interactive web map that displays how many people are at polling locations and how long wait times are likely to be as a result.
The app functions as a resource to help voters find out where lines are shorter, according to Tippecanoe County Clerk Julie Roush. It also allows the media to easily view the number of people who have voted in the county, she added.
Roush said the map can be used to plan which nearby voting location is most convenient. The app is not automatically updated, though, and needs to be manually updated as Roush learns new numbers.
“It is whenever somebody calls me and tells me we have a five-minute wait, versus ... 60 minutes,” she said. “This is not an automatic thing, this is an actual, manual input.”
This week is the app’s first test run. Throughout the week, Roush has been developing the app with the help of the county assessor’s office. New features are added as people call in and tell the Election Board what they want to see.
The idea for this app has been around for a long time, Roush said, but it wasn’t until a couple of weeks ago that Roush called the assessor’s office and asked for help in beginning to use it. Roush worked with Eric Grossman, the country assessor, and James Werner, a project manager at the assessor’s office, to develop the app.
“It was the middle of the night,” Roush said. “He threw this thing together working from home and we bounced back and forth talking about what we would like to see and just put it in action.”
As of Wednesday afternoon 42,296 people had voted in Tippecanoe County, whether by choosing candidates in person or sending mail-in ballots. That count is nearly 70% of the roughly 64,000 voters who cast ballots in the 2016 presidential election in the county, according to Board of Elections data.