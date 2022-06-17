A Lafayette man has filed a federal class-action lawsuit against the company that owns about nine Domino's Pizza stores in Indiana, saying the company's delivery drivers are not fairly compensated for expenses in violation of federal wage and hour laws.
Christopher Anderson worked for a local Domino's store from August to January, according to the lawsuit filed Wednesday. He was paid $8 an hour but was expected to pay for the use of his car and cell phone, among other expenses.
Because the mileage reimbursement rate was 35 cents a mile, less than the IRS reimbursement rate of 58.5 cents, Anderson was actually earning less than minimum wage when figuring the cost of gas, vehicle expenses and insurance and cell phone use, the lawsuit says.
The lawsuit names High Energy Pizza, based in Springfield, Missouri, and Jeff Stegen, the founder of the franchises Domino's stores in Indiana and other states.
The lawsuit seeks to have a judge certify it as class-action, on behalf of other former and current drivers as well.
"None of the High Energy stores track or record their delivery drivers' actual expenses," the lawsuit says. It points out the IRS standard mileage rate is scheduled to rise to 62.5 cents a mile as of July 1.
The lawsuit says Anderson, who made about four deliveries an hour while working, at about 4 miles per delivery, was also not adequately paid for overtime hours.
In addition to being designated a class-action, the document requests Anderson and others be paid back wages for minimum and overtime wages they are owed, reimbursement of expenses with interest, and attorney and expert fees.