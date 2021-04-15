CityBus will extend its 23 Connector route to the Tippecanoe County Community Corrections facility on N 9th Street, providing non-violent offenders transportation to their jobs and medical appointments, according to a CityBus press release.
The route extension will go into effect Monday.
"We look forward to the opportunity to help inmates get to drug screenings, appointments, and jobs as they prepare to re-enter the community,” CityBus Manager of Development Bryce Gibson said in the release.
The new route will reduce foot traffic along North 9th Street, said Jason Huber, executive director of Tippecanoe County Community Corrections, in the release.
Buses will stop at the Community Corrections facility every 30 minutes May 10 through August 20 and every 20 minutes the remainder of the year, Monday through Friday.