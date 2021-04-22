A 35-year-old woman faces nine preliminary charges including operating while intoxicated and neglect of a dependent after an alleged pursuit on Interstate 65.
Kyra King, 35, from Hammond, Indiana, was arrested Wednesday about 4 p.m. after Indiana State Police received a call regarding a possibly impaired driver, according to an ISP press release.
King was reportedly traveling southbound on Interstate 65 in the Lafayette area. When an ISP officer attempted to pull over King for multiple traffic violations, King reportedly continued southbound below the posted speed limit and was unable to stay in her lane.
The officer advised ISP dispatch that he could not see inside King's vehicle due to the window tint, per the release.
The pursuit continued southbound from mile marker 170 until the 158 mile marker, where King attempted to exit the interstate but reportedly got stopped in traffic on the exit ramp.
While taking King into custody, state troopers found a juvenile in the vehicle and took the juvenile to a safe location, according to the release. Troopers contacted the Department of Child Services, who picked up the juvenile.
According to the release, further investigation revealed King to be under the influence of alcohol. King was then transported to a Frankfort hospital for medical evaluation and a certified test. King allegedly refused the take a certified test and was taken back into custody.
While in custody, she began to kick the front windshield of the state trooper's police vehicle, causing it to crack. The officer then requested the assistance of Frankfort Police Department, according to the release. Frankfort police took King to Clinton County Jail without further incident.
King faces nine preliminary charges varying from level 6 felonies to misdemeanors, including resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, neglect of a dependent, OWI with a passenger less than 18 years of age, OWI with a prior conviction, OWI endangerment, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief and OWI refusal.