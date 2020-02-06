The small-format Target store, which was originally set to open in fall 2019, now has an official opening date of April 5, per a Thursday press release.
Target said it will host events on Feb. 7 and 11 in Young Hall to interview job applicants and attempt to fill 65 positions.
The release states that Target offers its employees "market-competitive wages" and potential tuition and GED reimbursement. According to PayScale, workers employed as customer service associates — an entry-level role — are paid an average hourly wage of $10.56.
The 300 W. State St. location will be the first small-format Target in the state of Indiana, a concept meant to cater to the needs of residents in densely populated urban areas. The 11,800-square-foot space is nearly 10 times smaller than Target’s traditional 125,000 to 180,000 square feet of shopping area.
Target said in a 2018 press release that its small store will curate a “quick-trip shopping experience” with three prominent product categories: dorm and apartment necessities, cosmetics and food-and-beverage items.
West Lafayette director of development Erik Carlson said the original floor plans included a fresh produce aisle, something he hopes will address the city's need for a conveniently located grocer that sells fruits and vegetables.
In January, City building commissioner Chad Spitznagle forecasted an opening date of April 1, according to previous Exponent reporting.
The Feb. 7 hiring fair will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. while the Feb. 11 event will last from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, per the release. Interested applicants can apply at Target.com/careers to prepare for the in-person job fairs.