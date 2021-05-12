A 24-year-old West Lafayette man was charged with cruelty to an animal Wednesday after he allegedly left his small dog shivering on his apartment balcony for two days in March, without food or water.
Workers at Darin D. Glover's apartment complex at 320 Brown St. called police after noticing the Papillon dog on the second-story patio for an extended period of time. Police officers found the dog curled up and shivering, they later wrote in their report, where she had been left all day and overnight on March 8 and 9 in 40-degree temperatures.
When Glover and his girlfriend returned and found the dog missing, they called the office. The son of the apartment owner told officers that Glover's girlfriend told him "that since they were only gone for two days they just put the dog on the balcony," according to the probable cause affidavit.
Glover later told police he had left the dog, who he'd gotten for his children, in the care of a friend who returned the dog to the balcony without caring for her, according to the report.
A veterinarian later determined the dog was "definitely underweight but overall in good condition." She was taken to the Almost Home Humane Society.