A Lafayette man has been charged for a shooting on Aug. 14, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.
Devanta Clayton, 20, allegedly fired multiple shots at a vehicle at the intersection of Shoshone Drive and Shoshone Court before both vehicles sped away. The victim had no injuries, but his car had damage on the driver’s side door and the pavement near the intersection had impact marks from the bullets and bullet fragments, the affidavit states.
The vehicle Clayton drove was found parked in a driveway on South 18th Street. When officers searched the interior, a shell casing was found under the driver’s seat. The vehicle belonged to Clayton’s girlfriend, who told police she allows Clayton to drive.
Clayton was arrested and booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail. He has been charged with battery by means of a deadly weapons, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.