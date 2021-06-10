The Pint announced it will pour its last beer on Aug. 1.
Owner and Purdue alumnus Patrick Hagmaier posted a personal statement Thursday afternoon on Facebook from the bar's website, thanking customers and saying goodbye.
"Nine years ago when I started working on the concept that would become The Pint as a fresh college graduate, I would have told you this day would never come," he wrote about the bar at the corner of State Street and South River Road. "Unfortunately, that 23 year old had a lot more energy than I do today; and, unfortunately, the tank is just empty for me."
He said he is not closing because of leasing issues or paying employees a fairer wage but has "come to the place where it is time for me to move on."
"As with all good things, they must come to an end," Hagmaier wrote, "and I am glad I have gotten to share this good thing and its end with you."