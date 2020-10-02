President Donald Trump signed into law Thursday legislation that renames the Circle City Post Office at 456 N. Meridian St. after former U.S. Senator Richard Lugar.
"Senator Richard Lugar is a towering figure in Hoosier history and one of the greatest statesmen ever to serve in the U.S. Senate. It's only fitting for us to rename the Indianapolis post office after him,” U.S. Sen. Mike Braun said in a press release.
“I had the privilege of working on Senator Lugar’s staff, and I had a front-row seat to history, watching a statesman at work," U.S. Sen. Todd Young said in the release. "Senator Lugar left an impact on Indiana that will be felt for years to come, and today only reaffirms his legacy will continue to live on."
Lugar died in 2019 at the age of 87.
Lugar, who served in the U.S. Senate from 1977 to 2013, was known for having a sharp mind for foreign policy and served as chair of the U.S. Senate's Foreign Relations Committee from 2003 to 2007. The Republican senator was often lauded for his ability to cross the aisle.
His long list of accomplishments includes a stint as Indianapolis' mayor from 1968 to 1976, and he also served as chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee in 2001.