Pro-life supporters, buoyed by Friday's Supreme Court decision to strike down Roe vs. Wade, gathered Sunday afternoon outside the Tippecanoe County Courthouse to urge Indiana lawmakers to strengthen Indiana's abortion laws.

“Jesus is king in this nation, and in every nation,” Samuel Carr said in a prayer to about 50 people gathered for the rally— a statement he repeated more than once.

Signs included “Abortion kills children” and “I am the pro-life generation."

Organized by the Tippecanoe County Right to Life organization, several people spoke into a megaphone for just over 30 minutes.

“Slavery was once thought as acceptable and now is unthinkable. We hope abortion goes the same way,” said Jon Held, the president of the Tippecanoe County Right to Life organization.

Counter-protesters organized on the opposite side of the street, showing signs with messages such as “Forced birth is VIOLENCE” and “Pro-life is a lie, you don’t care if women die.”

But the pro-life rallygoers were happy.

“This is a pro-life bracelet that I bought decades ago with the date of Roe vs. Wade on it,” Margie Haley said, showing off the bracelet around her wrist. “The idea was to wear it until Roe vs. Wade was overturned, and it is. I don't have to wear this anymore. After 50 years.”

Some pro-life advocates crossed the street to discuss abortion with the counter-protesters.

Kathy Lehe, wife of Indiana Republican Rep. Donald Lehe, spoke with one counter-protester. "She thinks because it's in utero and its stage is a fetus that it's OK to kill," she said. “Maybe 50 years ago, science didn't show that. Now, science has shown that a baby can survive 20 weeks. … Taken care of correctly, they can survive outside.” She said to “just go online” to find the evidence.

The majority of the pro-life advocates said they want to see criminalized abortion in Indiana without exceptions.

“Rape is very traumatic for a woman,” Lehe said. “Abortion, then you commit another trauma onto the woman. … At least they've given them life and some of these, these products of rape, have gone on to do wonderful things.”

When asked about how mothers facing financial difficulties would cope, one pro-life advocate, Melinda Winhold, said, “There's a ton of different governmental agencies, and a lot of the crisis pregnancy centers.”

Winhold gave examples of websites such as theradiancefoundation.org and lifenews.com for pregnant women considering abortion to consult, but she gave no examples of governmental agencies.

Haley said women would not suffer as much as pro-choice advocates would have you believe.

“All this stuff about coat hangers and everything: ‘Women are going to get coat hangers and are going to die in the streets.’ That was a lie," she said, perpetrated by a Canadian abortion provider who turned pro-life after his career of giving abortions.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a press release Friday that he will raise the issue on July 6, when the General Assembly is already called back to session.

“I have been clear in stating I am pro-life. We have an opportunity to make progress in protecting the sanctity of life, and that’s exactly what we will do," Holcomb said in the release.