A Lafayette man was charged Wednesday with alleged credit card fraud, forgery and theft for reportedly stealing a Purdue student’s credit card.
A Purdue student was studying in the Wilmeth Active Learning Center in the early morning of May 1, according to the probable cause affidavit Between midnight and 4 a.m., the student went to use the restroom, leaving her belongings unattended. When the student returned, all of her belongings remained except for a credit card, which she didn’t notice was missing until a call from the provider the following day warning of fraudulent charges, the affidavit reads.
PNC Bank informed the victim on May 2 her card had been used three times that day for a total of $221.04, according to the affidavit. All three times were in gas stations in the Greater Lafayette area.
Upon meeting with the victim, PUPD detectives found the purchases on the victims’ transaction history, which led them to a Circle K gas station in West Lafayette. Staff reported a male suspect, later identified as Sancho Ousley-Dean, 31, filling up several vehicles from the same pump before gas station employees asked them to leave, the affidavit reads. Officers also reportedly saw him fill up his car and others on security footage.
It is unclear how Ousley-Dean allegedly came into possession of the credit card since the probable cause affidavit doesn’t include information linking Ousley-Dean to being in WALC during that time.
Ousley-Dean allegedly continued to fuel at Shell then returned to the Circle K later that night and continued to fill up cars.
Four different vehicles including a Dodge Charger, Pontiac G6, Chevy Cruise and Ford Fusion were filled up in different gas stations.
Ousley-Dean reportedly filled up cars for three other people identified and seen in security footage, but none of them are charged in the affidavit.