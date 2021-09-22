A Lafayette man was charged with intimidation after he allegedly chased another man with a knife, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday.
Jacob Canarsky, 34, reportedly chased the victim with a knife after asking him why he was staring at Canarsky outside the Budges Drive In ice cream shop Friday night. The victim ran from Canarsky, but later ran into Canarsky again at a parking lot. Canarsky chased the victim again through the parking lot after accusing the victim of staring at him, the affidavit states.
Carnasky is not currently in jail, according to online court records.