Former Wabash Township Trustee Jennifer Teising was sentenced to 124 days in Tippecanoe County Jail, 124 days in Tippecanoe Community Corrections and the remainder of 847 days on unsupervised probation.
She will also pay $27,897.72 in restitution on her conviction of 22 counts of theft. According to a pre-sentencing investigation, Teising is not incurring any housing costs, nor paying any mortgages, prompting Superior Court Judge Kristen McVey to set a minimum amount of $500 to be paid each month.
"I’m not saying this is the crime of the century,” McVey said. “But it shook public faith in the office.
“You let people think you were living here, went to great lengths to make them believe that.”
Teising, who was sentenced Monday morning, walked into court wearing a white blazer and black N95 mask, a contrast to the less-formal attire she had worn during her December trial.
Deputy prosecutor Natasha Corbett said she recognized the mitigating factor of Teising’s lack of prior criminal conviction but stressed both the repeated nature of the offense, as well as her “lack of remorse,” citing Teising wearing a shirt that said “Florida” on it during the trial.
Corbett also cited a letter from Angel Valentin, the interim trustee, as an aggravating factor. But McVey said her responsibility was to determine if Teising “did or not violate the law,” not whether Teising had done her job as trustee successfully.
Initially, the prosecution asked for a sentence of four years, with 248 days served in jail, 482 days in corrections and the remaining two years to be served in both supervised and unsupervised probation. In addition to the restitution amount, an additional sum was added to total $41,178.39, to be paid in increments of $1,021.51.
Teising’s attorney, Karen Celestino-Horseman, argued against the charges, citing an error in the pre-sentencing investigation regarding the amount of money in Teising’s savings account. The report lists the amount as $30,000, and the correction was made to $24,000.
According to Celestino-Horseman, Teising currently has $5,000 after legal fees and other payments. Teising is now self-employed, but it is unclear what that entails.
“I can tell you right now, she’s not going to be able to do it,” she said, referencing the proposed minimum payment.
Celestino-Horseman also indicated she will file an appeal, as well as a stay on the imprisonment.
After the sentencing, Prosecutor Pat Harrington spoke to firefighters who attended the trial, along with Teising’s former landlord, Purdue professor Greg Michalski, and Angel Valentin.
“Restitutions are a key component,” Harrington said. “This is something we’ll be following closely during (Teising’s) probation because citizens need that money.”