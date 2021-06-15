Wabash Township Trustee Jennifer Teising "released" three of the township fire department's paid firefighters Monday.
Assistant Chief in Training Joe Wade and firefighters Travis Merkel and Drew Hampton were told they would be fired by June 29, with their health insurance claims ending one day later, according to a Wabash Township Firefighters Association press release.
Michael Dwyer, president of the Wabash Township Firefighters Association, said losing the township's only on-site instructor in Merkel as well as a training officer in Wade would be a major drain of the department's resources.
The three paid firefighters were stationed there seven days a week, Dwyer said Tuesday. They respond to emergency medical service calls either by themselves or with the help of volunteers.
Deputy Chief Jim Lewis said the release of the three firefighters affects all of the volunteers left on the staff. Response times will be longer, he said, which could put the lives of those who rely on their services in danger. The move may also increase insurance premiums for homeowners who rely on the department.
Teising has said she released the firefighters because of budget constraints and disagreements with the Wabash Township Board of how to spend the $440,000 from a loan the township received in 2020. The township board had approved an emergency loan in 2020 to offer health insurance to paid fire department staff and hire two more personnel.
The department filed for another loan in 2021 for health insurance benefits and membership to the 1977 Police and Firefighter Retirement Fund. The fund would make firefighters eligible for a minimum of 52% of their base salary in pension benefits for those who have served a minimum of 20 years.
Association President Michael Dwyer asked in a May 2020 Township Board meeting if they could reapply for more emergency money in 2021 to work with the firefighters association, the township board and Teising to "find a permanent funding solution that will enable employment of the three existing paid firefighters and potentially hiring additional firefighters on the long term."
The board was willing to administer the loan, according to Dwyer and the press release.
According to the firefighters association, Teising's statements directly contradict fund information emails provided by the Wabash Township Board and statements of board members.
Teising requested the fire department present her with a contract that would allow the firefighters association to take over management of the department's operations on May 5. Dwyer said he submitted a contract one month later, while asking Teising if she could review the contract by June 10.
One week after the contract was submitted, she stated she would look at the contract past the trustee board meeting deadline, meaning they would not have a finalized contract before the board's meeting in July, according to the press release.
According to Dwyer, Teising said she planned to stop EMS calls for budgetary reasons, saying fire departments are required by state law only to provide fire protection. She had made proposals to end the department's EMS calls when she joined the department in February 2019.
Lewis and Dwyer said the department will do everything they can to provide residents with emergency services whether or not they have paid workers.
"We're not just talking about stubbed toes; we're talking about heart attacks," Dwyer said. "We're talking about saving lives."
Dwyer added local township fire departments are important for Indiana community because their on-location station and resources can provide faster response times than the out-of-area Tippecanoe County EMTs.
Dwyer said Tippecanoe Emergency Ambulance Service, a private company owned by Franciscan Health, has six ambulances stationed to cover the entirety of Tippecanoe County.
The local township fire departments, which Dwyer said serves Tippecanoe mainstay residents and four-year college students alike, would provide the aid to ensure T.E.A.S. resources aren't spread thin.
Dwyer, who joined the department in 2009, said the department is the busiest in the county. The amount of EMS runs the department went on has only increased since he first joined the force.
In 2010, Dywer estimated Wabash Township made 800 to 900 EMS runs. In 2020, the department answered about 1,300 calls.
The association has also denied allegations of firefighters threatening to quit their positions over Teising's indictment in May of more than 20 felony counts of theft.
A grand jury decided enough evidence exists that 42-year-old Teising, of the 100 block of Knox Drive in West Lafayette, did not meet residency requirements from June 17, 2020, through March 26 of this year and effectively "deprived" the township of her salary during that time.
The 20 indictments total $21,346.20.
Teising's four-year term began in 2019.