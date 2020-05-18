The annual foodie festival TASTE of Tippecanoe will be held virtually this summer amid coronavirus concerns, according to a press release Monday.
The arts festival is a major fundraiser for the Tippecanoe Arts Federation. Traditionally, TASTE offers local businesses a chance to sell food, showcase wares and mingle with the community. Local musicians also usually perform during the festivities.
This year, TASTE will be 4-10 p.m. June 20 via Facebook Live. The event will be free, though donations are accepted. The release notes that local musicians and messages from the community will be featured during the virtual festival.
"We wanted to provide our supporters with a unique experience — a personal performance from their favorite local acts," TAF Marketing and Event Director Kyra Clark said in the release. "This is our opportunity to reach out to our community and to get the ball rolling on vital projects. Our supporters should know that we are still here, still working to grow the arts, but we need their help to make it happen."
Event details and an official lineup will be released on the TASTE website and on its social media accounts in the coming days, the release notes.