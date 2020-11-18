Lafayett Mayor Tony Roswarski has tested positive for the coronavirus, Lafayette City Clerk Cindy Murray announced Wednesday morning.
Roswarski received a confirmed positive test around 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to a press release. He will self-quarantine at home for the next two weeks and his close contacts have been notified.
“The business of the City will continue as usual and we wish the Mayor a quick and full recovery,” Murray said in the release. “I know that Mayor Roswarski will take the necessary steps in following the advice of his health care professionals during his recuperation.”