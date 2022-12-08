Logan Straley kissed his little sister on the forehead.
“We’re gonna have so much fun tomorrow,” he said.
It was nearly midnight, and Lauren Straley was ready to celebrate her high school graduation with friends and family the next morning.
“I’ll be home in 30 minutes, no more, no less,” Logan told Lauren.
He left the house about 12:10 a.m. on June 18, while Lauren got ready for bed. By 1:10, he was back inside, making a sandwich in the kitchen. He was livestreaming on Yubo, a social media app.
After eating his sandwich, he went upstairs to his bedroom and turned on his TV, still livestreaming. After a few minutes, people watching live told family members he turned his phone away so his face wasn’t in the camera shot. He grabbed a small blue pill out of his pocket, crushed it up and snorted it before turning the camera back toward himself.
“Where am I?” he asked, before dropping the phone.
A leading cause of death
Drug overdoses in the United States have risen steadily since the 1990s.
Nearly 108,000 people died of an overdose in 2021 – a roughly 14,000-death increase from 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates.
CNN reported in May that nearly two-thirds of those deaths involved fentanyl or other synthetic opioids, now the leading cause of death in Americans aged 18 to 45.
In Tippecanoe County, things are no different.
Fifty-five people died of overdoses in the county in 2021, up from 40 in 2020 and 19 in 2019. As of Oct. 1, 38 have died in 2022. Of those, 24 lived in Lafayette and two in West Lafayette.
Local police are called to overdoses almost daily.
And like overdoses nationally, fentanyl is the leading cause of those deaths.
“Fentanyl’s in everything,” said Grace Paton, program manager at Gateway to Hope, Tippecanoe’s syringe service program.
The cheap, lab-made opioid, 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, is a pain medication that’s often cut into other opioids like heroin and Percocet. It was found in 50% of the Tippecanoe overdose deaths so far this year.
A lieutenant in the Tippecanoe Drug Task Force said fentanyl is in 90% of the deadly overdoses he’s seen while on the force.
“It’s ridiculously prevalent,” the lieutenant said over the phone. He declined to be interviewed in person and asked that his name not be used to protect his identity when he goes undercover.
He said there are several known dealers in Lafayette who sell fentanyl. At least one dealer receives fentanyl shipments from a “major player” in Mexico, from where the lieutenant said most, if not all, of the fentanyl is being shipped.
“We have confidential informants that have received shipments directly from Mexico,” he said. “We don’t know of any pressed pills coming from anywhere other than Mexico.”
This year, 88 people have been arrested as a result of the task force’s investigations. Lafayette police arrest more than 1,100 people per year on drug charges. The number has trended down, though, going from 1,751 arrests in 2018 to only 1,113 in 2020.
The drug task force works closely with the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to locate and bust known dealers. The DEA reported that the drug most often originates in China and is then shipped to Mexico, where it’s distributed throughout North America.
But understanding its origin doesn’t make much of a difference at the local level.
“We’re not gonna be able to stop them from making it,” the lieutenant said. “We have to figure out ways to intercept it and stop it.
“It’s like trimming a tree, (you) gotta keep pruning.”
‘She always had to take something stronger’
11-year-old Jaedyn Yates was late for everything.
Her mother, Jessica Haynes, would spend hours in craft stores, losing track of time in the process.
Her time spent there translated to time spent making crafts with her daughter.
Jessica, 35, was known by her family and Jaedyn’s friends for making shirts, jewelry and “glitter cups” made with plastic cups, glitter and epoxy.
“She became better than everyone on Pinterest (at making shirts),” Jaedyn said.
Jessica’s mother, Bev Rusk, wore a T-shirt Jessica made while Rusk sat with her family in her living room in November.
But Jessica’s crafts were often slow-moving.
“It always took her five days because she would fall asleep,” Jaedyn said.
She didn’t fall asleep just while crafting. Jaedyn said her mom would often fall asleep in her car after leaving a store. She struggled to wake up in the mornings, making Jaedyn late for school.
Jessica’s brother, Cody Haynes, 32, said his sister would regularly fall asleep for hours in the bathroom.
Jaedyn said her mom was always doing “five things at once,” but her fatigue wasn’t just due to an active lifestyle.
She was using heroin, a narcotic drug that often results in extreme drowsiness and slowed heart rate and breathing.
Jessica was prescribed painkillers after she was injured in a car accident in 2008. Her first daughter, whom she conceived when she was only 16, was thrown from the vehicle and killed upon impact.
Fighting the pain of losing a child and the pain of her own leg injuries, Jessica “always had to take something stronger,” Rusk said.
Jaedyn’s father, Dustin Yates, said via Facetime that things really went downhill when Jessica was prescribed Adderall in 2018. He said the Adderall “must have’’ led to harder drugs.
By 2020, Jessica was receiving Suboxone treatments to combat her opioid addiction, though she repeatedly missed them. Dustin Yates said that Jessica said she was leaving for two weeks to wean herself off Suboxone. But that wasn’t the whole truth.
“She was on heroin,” he said.
Jessica’s addiction slowed her down, taking most of some days just for sleep. Still, she made time for family. She tried to hide the fact that she was high when with the family, and Bev said she often had no idea. But Cody Haynes and Jessica’s uncle, Doug McDaniel, who both experienced addictions of their own before they got clean, always saw it.
Cody Haynes found it hard to tell Jessica she needed help, being younger and fighting an addiction of his own. Jessica would often tell him while cutting his hair that he needs to get his act together and get clean.
“You need to start taking your own advice,” Haynes recalled telling her. “She didn’t want to hear it. I was just the little brother. She’s never gonna listen to me.”
Despite how often she was offered, Jessica didn’t take help.
“She wouldn’t talk to anybody,” her grandfather, Tom McDaniel, said. “I tried to get her to talk to somebody. Anybody. She just wouldn’t go.”
Jessica was homeless for the last few years of her life, living primarily out of her van. Jaedyn stayed with Bev, but Jessica couldn’t stay with her because they didn’t get along, Bev said.
“But she always stood by me no matter where I went,” Bev said.
Beginning around 2020, Jessica began leaving notes around her mother’s house in Dayton, Indiana. Each note was written to a specific person, typically telling them why she loved them. Her family loved them, but Cody Haynes looks back on those notes differently now.
“It’s like she was making sure she said something before something bad happened,” he said.
Jaedyn found an unfinished note in Jessica’s notebook recently, addressed to Dustin Yates.
It reads:
“You’ll be OK without me.”
Recovery through relationships, trust
Grace Paton weaved around people in the LTHC Homeless Services building one November evening, greeting people and answering program participants’ questions.
“Where have you been?” she asked a man dressed in black as he stepped in from the chilly Indiana fall.
The two buns atop her head bounced as the 26-year-old made her way to her office in the back of the building.
As the program manager for Gateway to Hope, Tippecanoe’s syringe service program, she does her job by building relationships and trust with people who some just cast aside.
Gateway to Hope is a county program that allows people with drug addictions to exchange used needles for clean ones, reducing the risk of spreading HIV and other illnesses. Sharing needles is the most common mode of HIV transmission among injection drug users, according to the National Library of Medicine. In 2017, people who injected drugs accounted for nearly one in 10 new HIV diagnoses in the U.S., Pew Research reported.
Participants can get up to 30 syringes in the first week and up to 40 the next week and so on, as long as they return all the syringes from the week prior.
The program models the syringe service program established in Scott County, Indiana, in 2015. Facing an HIV outbreak, Scott County became the first county in Indiana to have such a program. While it faced a lot of public criticism, Scott County health officials attributed the decline of the outbreak to the syringe service program.
Nearly 200 people in Scott County contracted HIV in 2015, NPR reported. As of 2020, there was only one new case.
“It’s looked at as enabling people, but I’m in survival mode,” said Paton, who’s now in recovery from a heroin addiction that began when she was just 11. “You deserve to have your basic needs met. You deserve to be alive.”
More than 500 people have used Gateway to Hope’s services in the last two years, Paton said. And while the rate of overdoses is high, she said the people who die of overdoses aren’t typically the people participating in the program.
In fact, Paton said most of the people dying are those who left the program or took prolonged absences for incarceration or other reasons.
“There’s a lot of shame and guilt that goes into a person that uses drugs,” she said.
Some feel too ashamed to come in the first place. Others, who left the program successfully, feel too ashamed to return when they need the services again.
“There’s an internal stigma,” Paton said. “(An assumption) that I’m gonna be upset when they come back.”
Despite the stigma surrounding the program and the disapproval of one of the three county commissioners, Paton and Tippecanoe Health Officer Dr. Gregory Loomis say they don’t fear the program going anywhere. The commissioners voted Tuesday morning 2-1 to extend the program for another two years.
“It comes down to an ideology,” Paton said. “People want to see abstinence-based results.”
She argues that pushing abstinence rather than safe use would “ruin relationships” and prevent people from reusing the program.
“I don’t want people to feel like they wouldn’t be welcomed back,” she said.
The return rate of syringes at Gateway to Hope is more than 90%, which is the statewide average, according to a 2018 study by IUPUI School of Public Health.
Despite success, Paton doesn’t like estimating how many lives may have been saved.
“Many have been saved by people giving Narcan,” she said. “They’re the ones doing the work. They’re saving each other. They trust each other more than they trust a doctor.”
Narcan is the most popular brand of naloxone, a medicine designed to rapidly reduce the effects of an opioid overdose. It’s administered either by injection or a nasal spray, depending on the brand.
Gateway to Hope gives out free naloxone in the form of NaloxBoxes, which include nasal spray, fentanyl test strips, a medical mask and instructions.
Paton said people can access naloxone at the LTHC, Recovery Lafayette and other recovery and rehabilitation places around Lafayette.
Gateway to Hope also provides sterile water, bandages, dental bibs, cotton filters, medical masks and more.
The extra sanitary equipment not only helps prevent the spread of infection and illness, but it reduces risk of drug cross-contamination and overdose.
‘He knew how dangerous it was’
Tony Volpi’s father died of congestive heart failure in 1985, when Tony was 15.
The youngest brother of three, Tony was a freshman at Lafayette Jefferson High School at the time.
To cope with the loss, Tony took up drinking and smoking marijuana on the weekends.
He started using heroin when his mother died 18 years later in 2003.
In between, Tony worked in lawn care and brick laying after leaving high school. He later began working at the Indiana Packers Corp. in Delphi.
“He was an awesome little brother,” his sister, Angela Volpi-Perkins, said in November. “I loved him no matter what.”
Following his introduction to heroin, Tony eventually found spice, a synthetic version of cannabis, which led him to methamphetamines.
“I enabled him,” Volpi-Perkins, 55, said. “We never let him be without money. He said he was hungry. I knew he used the money for drugs.”
After helping him with whatever he needed for so long, Volpi-Perkins said she and her husband tried tough love, forcing him to be on his own so he would change. But it didn’t last.
“That was hard,” she said. “I just couldn’t live without my brother.”
By 2022, 52-year-old Tony was injecting meth directly “to get higher quicker.”
“It’s stressful,” Volpi-Perkins said of knowing what Tony was taking. “He always assured me, ‘Everything’s fine.’ You can only do something for so long before something happens.”
Despite his addiction, Volpi-Perkins said, Tony was still the life of the party.
“We called him our Jim Carrey because he was so funny,” she said.
Tony was popular at family gatherings – though he was high through some of them, Volpi-Perkins said – and went camping with his sister often.
The first time they went was in 2003, after their mom died. Volpi-Perkins recalled playing kickball in McCormick Creek State Park in Spencer, Indiana.
“We had a blast,” she said.
Tony became homeless after his girlfriend left him when he got out of jail in 2020. Volpi-Perkins said she tried to let Tony live with her, but she didn’t have the space, and she wouldn’t allow him to use drugs in her house.
“I always asked him, ‘Please get help’,” she said. “He said (he would), but he never did.”
He experienced homelessness for two years in Lafayette before finally being approved for an apartment in February. He was set up with free rent and utilities as well as food stamps.
“We were all excited,” Volpi-Perkins said of Tony’s shift in environment. “(We thought,) ‘He’s gonna fly straight and get it together.’”
But despite his promise that he would stop hanging out with the crowd he did drugs with, his usage continued. He went back to jail three times after 2020, Tippecanoe Sheriff Robert Goldsmith said. His final stint lasted from March 2 to 6.
Volpi-Perkins held out hope that he’d remain safe.
“Even though he was a drug addict, he would have never done fentanyl,” she said. “Because he knew how dangerous it was.”
Fentanyl disguised as Percocet
Logan Straley sat in the passenger seat of his brother’s car, “Vinyl Days” by Logic playing on the speakers.
The two always bonded through music, Zach Straley said five months later. For them, it was a way of showing affection. Zach would often show his brother new songs from their favorite artists, like Logic, J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar.
Friday, June 17, was no different. Zach, 26, called that day “one of the best brother bonding moments” the two ever had.
It was the beginning of Father’s Day weekend and the day before Logan’s sister’s high school graduation party. Lauren, 18, had graduated from McCutcheon High School two weeks earlier.
Zach and 19-year-old Logan were tasked with buying their dad a Father’s Day present while Lauren continued to set up the party. After getting home from the store, Logan and Zach made breakfast and watched Indianapolis Colts highlights.
“Logan was so bubbly,” Lauren said, sitting outside a Lafayette coffee shop five months later. “So happy.”
It wasn’t always like that.
Logan first smoked weed his freshman year of high school, when Zach was just starting as a computer information and technology student at Purdue. By his junior year, he was smoking and drinking heavily, which his siblings say affected his mood and demeanor a great deal.
“This is not anyone we’d ever seen before,” Lauren said.
The COVID-19 pandemic hit during his senior year, exacerbating his struggles in school. Zach said eventually Logan didn’t do any assignments anymore, so Zach and their parents often did the work for him.
“(We) wanted to help him out of the rut,” Zach said, sitting across from his sister on a park bench on a cold November morning. “We didn’t know things would cascade even worse than they had.”
Logan developed depression after graduating from McCutcheon High School in December 2020.
“It seemed like he was always angry,” Lauren said.
He was prescribed antidepressants in 2021.
He started working on cars at Heartland Automotive in January 2022, where he seemed to be doing better mentally and emotionally than he did the year before.
“Finally, Logan has grown out of this stage,” Lauren recalled saying to herself.
In the six months he worked at Heartland, he was never late, and he never missed a shift, Lauren said.
Zach, upon returning from his new home in New Jersey for Lauren’s graduation, remembered noticing how mature Logan had become.
“It was a big ol’ false positive,” he said.
Unbeknownst to his siblings at the time, Logan had begun abusing opioids about the same time that he started working at Heartland.
After spending Friday with his siblings, Logan told Lauren he was leaving the house to go see a friend. Once with that friend, he met with a drug dealer to buy Percocet, the brand name of a drug that mixes oxycodone, an opioid, with acetaminophen, the drug found in Tylenol.
But the pills didn’t have any oxycodone or acetaminophen in them. Instead, they were full of fentanyl.
Fentanyl is often disguised as a 30mg Percocet, Paton said. The pills are nicknamed “blues” because of their color.
A lieutenant with the Tippecanoe County Drug Task Force said identifying real pills from fentanyl is “very hard,” but there are sometimes giveaways.
The Tippecanoe County Health department warns users to watch out for speckles, crumbling, darker or lighter color and a crooked or inconsistent imprint.
But Paton recommends testing all drugs for fentanyl, regardless of any warning signs.
“It’s better to crush up a pill and test it and be safe,” she said.
Logan was conscious for mere seconds after he snorted an entire fentanyl pill, according to the people who were watching his livestream. He made inaudible noises, asked where he was and collapsed onto his bed.
'Trauma is the gateway drug'
A Chevy Blazer pulled onto U.S. 52 heading west. Behind the wheel sat 22-year-old Jessica Haynes, and behind her in the back seat was Jessica’s 5-year-old daughter, Saige.
She had just picked Saige up from daycare, and Saige wanted to show her mom what she did that day. Jessica turned around to see and didn’t turn back around in time to see the dump truck that pulled out in front of her.
Haynes’ SUV rolled over, catching fire and throwing Saige out of the window.
The little girl died immediately.
An opioid epidemic
More than 560,000 Americans died of an opioid overdose between 1999 and 2020. About 80,816 people died of opioid overdoses in 2021.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention attributed those numbers to “three waves” of the opioid crisis.
The first wave came in the 1990s, as doctors increasingly prescribed opioid painkillers. Many became dependent on those medications and developed addictions. From there, prescriptions were abused.
Of the 38 people who died of overdoses in Greater Lafayette in 2022 as of Oct. 1, four of them overdosed on prescription medication.
Grace Paton, a program manager at the Tippecanoe County Health Department’s syringe service program, Gateway to Hope, said while it’s possible to overdose by accidentally taking too much medication, most of the time it’s because of an addiction.
The second wave of the opioid crisis happened between 2010 and 2016, when national heroin overdoses increased from less than one per 100,000 people to more than four, or from about 3,300 deaths per year to more than 13,000, according to the CDC.
Despite that increase, deaths from heroin are less common than other opioids. In fact, no one in Tippecanoe County died of a pure heroin overdose in 2022, though heroin was often on the list when people died of a mixture of drugs.
“People just don't think their stuff has fentanyl in it,” Paton said.
She said virtually all heroin has at least some fentanyl in it now, in the third wave of the opioid crisis.
Overdose deaths from synthetic opioids like fentanyl rose from less than one per 100,000 people in 2013 to nearly 17 per 100,000 people in 2020, the CDC reported.
Fentanyl was a factor in 30 of the area’s 38 deaths in 2022, and was present in every death that resulted from a mixture of drugs.
Four of the overdose deaths in the county were caused by only methamphetamine, according to data from the county coroner. Meth doesn’t affect the body the same way an opioid does; Paton said it’s rare to overdose on meth alone, and most times there is another drug at play, even if it isn’t detected or noted in an autopsy.
A lieutenant in the Tippecanoe County Drug Task Force, who requested anonymity to protect undercover activity, said roughly 90% of the deadly overdoses he’s seen on the force were from fentanyl.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid similar to morphine, but 50 to 100 times more powerful, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
Not only is it much stronger than other opioids, but it isn’t consistent in its potency, the drug task force lieutenant said.
Someone can take one dose and be OK, he said, then take the same dose a day later and overdose.
Task force officers carry Narcan and fentanyl test strips with them at all times in case of overdoses. There are also stricter guidelines for handling and testing fentanyl due to fear of officers’ exposure.
Stories of police officers overdosing from skin contact with fentanyl exploded across the country as fentanyl became more popular in the mid-2010s. But researchers with the National Harm Reduction Coalition and the Health and Justice Journal say that’s not what is happening.
Overdosing on fentanyl from just skin contact is impossible, researchers say, and police who have collapsed after exposure are most likely experiencing extreme panic attacks because of the misinformation they’ve heard.
But police officers take extra precautions regardless.
“We never let anyone handle it by themselves,'' the lieutenant said.
In 2022, 88 people have been arrested as a result of the task force’s investigations. Lafayette police arrest more than 1,100 people per year on drug charges, according to LPD arrest data.
The lieutenant said he expects a lot of busts in the coming year, based on surveillance his team is doing. While those busts would remove dealers from the streets, he said they often go back to dealing once released, and the task force has even bought from people still wearing ankle monitors.
“I don’t perceive jail as really solving the problem,” he said. “It temporarily removes the problem. We’re trying to at least create fear in people to where they’re cautious and careful about those activities.”
While prosecution may not deter people, another low point might.
The lieutenant called overdosing “probably the most efficient recovery trigger.”
Not only can an overdose push people toward recovery, but it sometimes leads people in recovery to become task force informants.
The lieutenant said the task force gains an informant nearly once a month.
Most of the fentanyl coming into the U.S. is shipped in the mail, making it difficult for police to track. The task force tries to work with FedEx and UPS to intercept packages, he said, but it's difficult to coordinate without slowing down private business.
Most of the people dealing and using it, he said, are young to middle-aged men. The youngest person he’s seen dealing fentanyl was in his 20s.
In the county this year, the youngest person who died of an overdose was 19. The oldest was 84.
Paton said people who go to Gateway to Hope are of all ages, genders and backgrounds.
“You will see all kinds of people here (and vehicles),” she said. “From nice cars to broken-down bikes.”
Despite the syringe service program running out of the LTHC Homeless Services building, Paton said “less than 10” people use both services.
She knows addiction often comes from the same place.
“Trauma is the gateway drug,” she said. “That is where things start.”
‘Logan doesn’t do this stuff’
Logan Straley sat in a garage in Lafayette. Next to him sat his brother Zach and Zach’s girlfriend, Maddie.
“If you’re working to present the sober side of yourself to the world, people will love you 10 times more,” Zach, 26, said.
Logan, 19, brushed him off, and told him how much fun it is to be drunk and high.
“How would you feel if your family found you overdosed one morning?” Maddie asked.
“I’d feel terrible,” Logan replied. “I never want that to happen.”
Eight days later, Zach ran up the stairs and into Logan’s room. It was the day of their sister Lauren’s graduation party, and Zach needed the car keys to make a quick stop at CVS to print out photos.
But instead of finding the keys, Zach found Logan slumped on the edge of his bed, eyes rolled back, face yellow and covered in dried fluids.
“With every ounce of strength in my body, I just shook him,” Zach said.
Lauren came into the room after hearing Logan yell and initially thought Logan was just sleeping. But when Zach continued to shake him with no response, she called 911.
Logan’s body lay on the foyer floor as EMTs arrived to administer Narcan and give him CPR. His family kneeled down in prayer beside him.
Once outside, police began asking them if Logan used cocaine, meth or opioids.
“Logan doesn’t do this stuff,” Lauren recalled telling them. “This is crazy.”
They were still calling family members telling them not to come to the graduation party when the EMT came outside to tell his siblings that Logan was brain dead. He died between 1:45 and 2 p.m.
He overdosed on fentanyl after snorting a crushed up pill he believed to be a Percocet.
“The most chilling part to me,” Zach said, “(is that) probably three times I had potentially walked past (his room that night), and I could have called the cops.”
Logan suffered from depression in 2021, Zach said, but he and Lauren thought Logan was doing better after he began his job at Heartland Automotive in January.
Lauren said she and Zach went through a “lot of stages of anger” after Logan’s death and blamed a lot of different people.
“But in the end,” she said, “Logan took the drugs that night.”
Zach said he can’t drink alcohol anymore because now when he does, he just thinks of Logan.
He now does taekwondo and MMA fighting to feel closer to his brother, who did the same for three years before he died.
Logan got into weightlifting his freshman year of high school, Lauren said, and would always challenge Zach to fights. He once tackled Zach at a college party to impress some women who were there.
“He always had his shirt off,” she said. “(He) always wanted to show off his muscles.”
Lauren, a freshman in Purdue’s College of Health and Human Sciences, said Logan’s death affirmed her vocation.
“I want to be a nurse,” she said. “This made me want to do that 10 times more. I want to help people.”
Before Logan died, he and Zach always talked of traveling. Having never gotten to do so, Zach took Lauren and her boyfriend to Disney World later in the summer.
“It felt like he was there,” Lauren said. “I still have days when I feel him with me. He’s still there. We just can’t see him.”
‘She would always stay strong. That’s what she taught me’
Cody Haynes’ phone rang while co-workers were in the car. It was his mother, Bev Rusk.
He almost didn’t answer it, but he decided to pick it up and put it on speaker.
“Your sister killed herself,” Rusk screamed into the phone. “My baby,” she repeated six times.
“I’ll never forget the sound of her screaming and crying,” Haynes, 32, said. “I have flashbacks all the time of the phone call.”
Jessica was found dead on June 15 at her boyfriend's mother’s house on 12th Street in Lafayette. She was 35. She was given a "hotshot," a lethal injection of heroin mixed with at least one other opioid.
“Four drugs mixed into one shot,” said Dustin Yates, the father of Jessica’s 11-year-old daughter. “Kills you in seconds.”
She started abusing drugs after her first daughter, Saige, died in a car accident in 2008, her family said.
Rusk didn’t get to the scene in time to see her daughter.
“I was able to hug her through a body bag,” she said.
Jessica’s daughter Jaedyn and Jaedyn’s best friend from school sang two songs at the funeral: “In the Stars” by Benson Boone and “Dancing in the Sky” by Dani and Lizzy. The two cried throughout the first song.
“(Jaedyn) hides it really well,” Haynes said. “I think she’s hurt really bad.”
Jaedyn just follows her mom’s advice.
“She would always stay strong,” Jaedyn said. “That’s what she taught me.”
Rusk and Haynes said they’re trying to remain positive.
“She’s OK now,” Rusk said. “She’s with her daughter. She’s at peace. I know God’s got her up there.”
Jessica, who loved crafting, was in the midst of making Rusk a birthday present when she died.
“I’m still waiting on it,” Rusk said.
Jessica’s grandfather, Tom McDaniel, set his cell phone screensaver to a photo of him and Jessica hugging — the last hug they shared in her lifetime.
Haynes and Jessica’s uncle, Doug McDaniel, recovered from their addictions and are now sober. But not everyone in the family was successful.
“(Drugs have) ruined a lot of good kids’ lives,” Tom McDaniel said.
‘Hotshots’ kill the user almost immediately
Angela Volpi-Perkins had just finished Easter dinner with her family.
The time was nearing 3:30 p.m., and Volpi-Perkins’ daughters were wondering where their uncle was.
A text message flashed on Volpi-Perkins’ phone screen. It was from Larry, a friend Tony made during his near-two years of homelessness.
“I’m sorry,” the message read.
“For what?” she replied.
“Tony passed away.”
“No one told us,” she texted back.
Tony Volpi died on April 11, six days before Easter. He was 52.
First responders later said they didn’t have any emergency contacts to call.
“We were just so shocked,” Volpi-Perkins, 55, said. “(It was) very devastating.”
Tony, who was found in a residence on 16th Street in Lafayette, was given a hotshot. The coroner said he died of acute methamphetamine, fentanyl and norfentanyl intoxication.
The mixture is meant to kill the user, but the user doesn’t necessarily know that.
The coroner labeled the death an accident, and Volpi-Perkins said she doesn’t believe Tony meant to kill himself.
“It was really hard at first,” Volpi-Perkins said of his death. “I used to cry every day. I still do if I just mention his name.”
Volpi-Perkins believes the bad choices he made led to Tony’s death, but having been with him as they lost their parents, she understands the pain that led him there.
“I’m sure people have their opinions, but I don’t care about other people’s opinions,” she said. “They didn’t live his life. He slept outside in the freezing weather. He didn’t have anywhere to go.
“They just haven’t been in our shoes.”