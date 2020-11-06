Republican candidates took most of the local seats in Tippecanoe County despite close competition in many of the races.
Republican County Commissioner David Byers defeated his Democratic opponent Erica Beumel by 8,943 votes as of Wednesday's unofficial count.
Byers, who was elected to his fourth term as a county commissioner, said he plans to focus on future projects and ideas to improve the county, such as the county’s fairgrounds and event center renovation project.
“We want to make sure that (the project is) hopefully aiming in the right direction,” Byers said. “We want to get to where we already have companies and businesses looking at renting it, so ... the bond payments are going to get paid off the rent.”
Byers also stressed the need for mental-health resources in Tippecanoe County.
“If we put more energy into our community corrections, hopefully we can get some more substance-abuse and mental-health sustainability,” Byers said. “Hopefully we don’t have to put people in jail and so we don’t have to expand our jail.”
The commissioner thanked voters for his reelection and encouraged students to research and take part in their local elections, as well as state and federal races.
Tippecanoe County Council Vice President John Basham won his reelection as part of a GOP sweep of the three council seats on the ballot. Basham offered his thoughts after the final tally came in on election night.
“We welcome Barry Richard to the council,” Basham said, referencing the former Tippecanoe County sheriff who won a council seat. “We’ll work together, we’ll bond together and we’ll do the right thing for the constituents of Tippecanoe County.”
Basham noted that county council members “hold the purse strings of the county. The county commissioners make the rules and we delegate the money.”
The three Democratic challengers campaigned as a unified trio, appearing side-by-side in an August campaign video.
“Together, we know we can make the biggest difference in Tippecanoe County,” candidate Susan Schechter said in the video.
“A vote for us is a vote to ensure a future that works for our children and grandchildren,” said Monica Casanova, who came closest to winning the council’s third seat with 16% of the vote.
The race was hotly contested, with the leading vote-getter and the candidate in last place finishing within four percentage points of each other. The results are as follows:
- Barry Richard (R): 32,087 (18.15%)
- John Basham (R): 31,927 (18.06%)
- Kevin Underwood (R): 31,437 (17.79%)
- Monica Casanova (D): 28,483 (16.11%)
- Margaret Hass (D): 27,082 (15.32%)
- Susan Schechter (D): 25,739 (14.56%)
Kevin Underwood, another Republican councilor who won his reelection bid, said he looks forward to continuing to serve on the county council.
“It’s a real thrill to be able to represent the county again as we move forward in the next four years,” Underwood said.
Heather Maddox, the chair of the Tippecanoe County Democratic Party, said the pandemic caused a reduction in traditional door-to-door campaigning. She cited the lack of personal voter interaction as one of the primary reasons for the Democrats’ underperformance.
“I don’t see anything else that we could have done ourselves or they could have done with their campaign given the limitations the pandemic gave us,” she said. “It would have been nice to have been able to go door to door. I think that one-on-one voter contact would have been nice overall for all the candidates.”
Incumbents such as Byers, Basham and Underwood benefited from name-brand recognition, she said.
The three Democratic women "did a good job of getting their names out there, but it’s just one of the things canvassing and community events really help with,” she said.
Even the Democratic mayor of Lafayette, Tony Roswarski, broke from party lines to endorse incumbent Byers. Roswarski made no endorsements in the race for county council.
“Tony came to me and told me he was gonna do that, and told me his reasons why … I respect Tony and that’s really all I’m gonna say about that,” Maddox said.
County Commissioner Tracy Brown, who also chairs the Tippecanoe County GOP, said the endorsement shows Roswarski’s willingness to bridge party lines.
“I am not surprised that he would cross a party line to support someone he has worked exceptionally well with in David’s career,” Brown said. “That R and D next to your name on the ballot, it’s important during the election but … when the election is over, that is secondary and there’s work to be done.”
Managing editor Jordan Smith contributed reporting to this story.