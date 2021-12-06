A Lafayette man was arrested after he allegedly pulled a knife on another man.
Harachia China, 49, reportedly pulled the knife on the victim during an argument on Saturday. The victim struck China in the face and ran to a nearby laundromat and called the police, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said.
When officers arrived, they saw a knife sticking out through the pocket of China’s jacket, and China was detained. As China was being booked into the jail, authorities found a syringe on his being.
China was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail on preliminary charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and intimidation.