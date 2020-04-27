CityBus announced Friday that it will resume fare collection on May 4, after more than a month of allowing riders to travel for free.
Fares are being reinstated to deter people from loitering on buses and using them for nonessential travel, CityBus General Manager Martin Sennett said.
“We’re getting a lot of people from the homeless community who are just riding to get out of the elements,” he said. “That’s not what the governor intended for essential trips.”
By charging money, Sennett aims to reduce the number of riders to ensure physical distancing is easy to maintain. CityBus does not want to put its drivers in a position to enforce who is or is not allowed on the bus, he added.
The decision to cancel fare collection was made on March 27. Amalgamated Transit Union Local No. 1741, the union for drivers and mechanics employed at CityBus, had gone to the company with safety complaints.
“The union came to us about a month ago and said, ‘People are hanging around the fare box, they’re coughing on us,’” he said. “‘If we went fare-free, they could just go to their seat.’”
CityBus has implemented other safety measures after union members voiced concerns. Plastic barriers now separate drivers from passengers, and gloves and hand sanitizer are provided to employees.
The cancellation of ticket fees was intended to span the duration of Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order. It’s uncertain whether the governor will extend the order beyond its current May 1 expiration.