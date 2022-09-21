Was Nancy Roe ‘incapacitated’?

HAMMOND, Indiana — A male student finished serving drinks at Acacia Fraternity house about 1 a.m.
The student, referred to in court documents at Student B, was talking to a female student, called Nancy Roe. Roe had become extremely intoxicated that night, drinking the equivalent of 18 drinks’ worth of wine and beer, according to Purdue’s Title IX investigators. Student B served some of those drinks to Roe, then 19. About an hour later, Student B was walking Roe to her room in Harrison Residence Hall. He hid in the women’s bathroom while Roe asked her R.A. for a spare key to her room, then he followed Roe inside her room and into her bed.
Then he had sex with her.
While in bed, Student B created an audio recording of their conversation. He told investigators he did so because he knew she would later claim rape.
He later played that recording for his fraternity brothers.
Roe filed a sexual assault report to Purdue at the end of the week, claiming she was too drunk to consent to sex. Purdue’s Title IX office investigated and found Student B innocent of sexual assault but guilty of sexual exploitation for recording without her consent.
As punishment, he was made to write a 10-page paper on sexual exploitation and the importance of consent before sex.
For making what Purdue claims is a false statement about whether she was “incapacitated,” Roe was expelled.
“I read that decision,” Roe said in her Tuesday testimony, a small pile of tissues accumulated on the table in front of her, “and it felt like my whole world was closing in on me.”
The possible gender disparity displayed in both punishments was a focal point of the second of a five-day jury trial against Purdue. Roe, whose 2017 expulsion was later amended to a two-year suspension, brought allegations of gender discrimination and violation of Fourteenth Amendment due process in a 2018 lawsuit against Purdue as well as Vice President for Ethics and Compliance Alysa Rollock and Associate Vice Provost and Dean of Students Katie Sermersheim, both of whom were active in Roe’s investigation.
Gender discrimination?
Roe’s attorneys argue that Student B’s punishment for sexual exploitation, a federal crime, was unfair when compared to the discipline Roe received for allegedly making a false statement in her sexual assault report.
William Kealey, attorney for Purdue, spent much of Tuesday’s cross examination challenging this assertion.
“(Sermersheim) suspended you because she believed you made false statements,” he said to Roe. “Not because you’re a woman.”
Kealey asked Roe to read a rule from Purdue’s Title IX policy, which states that Purdue community members who make false reports can and will be punished by the university.
“It applies to everyone,” Kealey said flatly.
But Roe’s attorney Jeffery Macey, questioning Sermersheim, suggested Student B’s punishment was too light. Sermersheim herself had testified the typical penalty for sexual assault ranges from a one-year suspension to an expulsion.
Roe’s punishment was given to her because she allegedly lied about the incident, but Student B lied as well, Macey said. He originally told friends Roe was throwing up to justify why he needed to spend more time with her that night. Student B later told investigators that he lied about Roe throwing up.
Due process questions
Roe’s lawyers alleged Tuesday that neither Sermersheim nor Rollock gave Roe due process when they expelled her from Purdue.
Roe first learned that Purdue found Student B to innocent of sexual assault in a letter from Rollock received in mid-August of 2017. She later also told Roe that she would be referred to the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities for an investigation into her decidedly false claim that she was “incapacitated.”
But Roe still had a chance to appeal.
Roe prepared for her appeal a document estimating her BAC level that night. Based on Purdue’s own investigators’ findings that she consumed roughly 18 drinks of wine and beer, she estimated her BAC level was about 0.408 – a potentially lethal concentration.
She also included in her appeal a copy of the final report from the rape kit she had performed three days after the event. Kealey challenged why Roe didn’t include it in her initial report, but Roe said she turned it into Purdue’s health center and assumed the investigators already had access to it or would ask for permission for access if they needed it.
Finally, Roe produced her then-boyfriend's call logs from the night in question. It showed he called her 10 times that night but that she never answered, refuting Purdue’s claim that she was sober enough to answer and speak on the phone.
Rollock addressed none of those points in her response to Roe’s appeal, which upheld the decision that Roe lied and and waived Roe’s rights to an investigation with the OSRR. Instead, Rollock deferred to Sermersheim to make the final decision on punishment.
Sermersheim expelled Roe soon after that but later reduced the punishment to a two-year suspension after Roe filed another appeal.
“Before you expelled (Roe),” Macey asked Sermersheim, “you did not look at the medical records she sent to Purdue?”
“I suppose not,” Sermersheim replied with a slight smile across her face.
“Did you consult anyone on the effects that 18 drinks would have on someone (Roe’s) size?” he asked.
“No,” she replied.
Kealey countered that Roe had the opportunity to address these issues again after receiving the amended determination. The last line of the letter said Roe could further supplement her appeal by talking to Christina Wright, one of the lead investigators in Roe’s case.
“The letter was notified of your opportunity to address whether you knowingly made false statements,” Kealey said.
Kealey said it was irresponsible of Roe to make a report to Purdue without “looking into” what happened that night. Roe said she “blacked out” the night of the party, so she has few memories of it. Kealey displayed Facebook messages between Student B and Roe’s then-boyfriend on a screen, and he asked Roe to read portions of the messages aloud.
The messages summarized what had happened that night between Student B and Roe: Roe, being extremely intoxicated, made sexual advances toward Student B and other members of the fraternity. When Student B went upstairs to his bedroom, Roe followed him and asked him to walk her home, which he did. While inside her residence hall, Roe asked Student B to wait in the women’s bathroom while she talked to her R.A. and got a spare key for her room. Once inside the room, the two had sex.
“Did you try to look into anything that we just read?” Kealey asked about whether she contacted any witnesses.
“No,” Roe replied between sniffles. “I didn’t want to see anyone.”
While she was dealing with the aftermath of Monday night’s party, Roe was still processing another sexual assault allegation, this one being against Ball State, where she attended her freshman year.
“I remember blaming myself, and questioning why it happened more than once,” Roe said of her mindset after the second alleged assault. “I didn’t have any power in that situation, and I wanted to feel like I was in control of (this one).”
Roe lost about $5,000 in tuition and fees when she was suspended from Purdue in October 2017. Too embarrassed to tell her family, she stayed in her Lafayette apartment until September of the following year, when she moved across the country to attend college on the west coast. She was denied by two Indiana schools, and an admissions counselor from one told her she would never get into Midwestern college until her Purdue suspension ended.
Originally on track to graduate in 2019, Roe’s college career was significantly delayed. She now plans to graduate at the end of this semester.
After college, Roe wants to go to law school.
“But with all this,” she said, “I’m not sure that’s gonna happen.”
What is incapacity to consent?
The case hinges on whether the jury believes Roe lied about being “incapacitated,” meaning she was too drunk to consent to sex. Macey said while questioning Sermersheim that Roe being incapacitated that night was the only fact of the case in dispute, and he concluded the reason she was suspended was because she claimed to be incapacitated.
But Sermersheim said that wasn’t true, that being incapacitated was just one false statement she made. Macey asked what other false statements Roe had made, and Sermersheim rattled off what she considered evidence for why she wasn’t incapacitated: She could walk back to her room, she could talk, she could use an elevator and more.
“But she didn’t deny all those things,” Macey said.
He again asked what other false statements Roe made, sounding frustrated, and Sermersheim gave the same answer. Macey asked a third time, but Kealey objected, saying the question had already been answered. Magistrate John Martin eventually sustained the objection after Macey tried to ask the question again, and Macey was forced to move on.
Roe’s then-boyfriend described her that night as “very drunk.” In his report to the investigators, he told them that she was “loopy and floppy, and could not sit up straight. She was black-out drunk and slurring her speech.”
“I had no clue what I had to drink,” Roe said after Kealey challenged the number 18. “I did that based on what investigators found.”
Student B told investigators that he recorded their conversation without her consent because he knew she would claim it was rape. In the recording, which was played in court Monday, Roe’s speech is slow and slurred, while Student B’s voice remains steady, absent of evidence that he was also drunk.
Still, Sermersheim maintained that Roe wasn’t “incapacitated.”
“If she did not remember,” Roe’s then-boyfriend said in the investigation, read aloud by Macey, “and she doesn’t know if she consented, that’s rape.”
“That would not be accurate,” Sermersheim said. “Just because you don’t remember something doesn’t mean it’s rape.”
Sermersheim defined incapacitated as meaning that a person is unresponsive and unable to speak, hear or move.
“So if a person can walk,” Macey asked, “they aren’t incapacitated?”
“Yes.”
But Macey produced a copy of Purdue’ sexual harassment resource guide. In it, it says “consent cannot be given based off silence, passivity, or when an individual is incapacitated or otherwise prevented from giving consent.”
The guidelines define incapacitated as “a mental state in which an individual cannot make rational decisions because they lack the capacity to give consent.”
“It doesn’t say a person cannot move,” Macey said. “It doesn’t say ‘cannot make decisions.’ It says ‘cannot make rational decisions.’”
The plaintiff’s final three witnesses will testify Wednesday, and the defendant’s witnesses are expected to testify Thursday. Closing statements and a jury decision are expected Friday.