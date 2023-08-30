The Indiana Business Research Institute projected in 2021 that Tippecanoe County’s population would increase significantly over the next 10 years.
To cope with this growth, the Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department discussed a strategic five-year plan at their Monday meeting.
Tippecanoe County is among other Indiana counties which could see population increases between 10% and 30%, according to the IBRI’s report.
“That’s a lot of people, folks,” said Debra Schmucker, a consultant for the department. “So understanding how that can impact our persistence, our natural resources and our green spaces becomes really important.”
Schmucker, who is the president of Cornerstone P.D.S, said population growth will match an increasing older population; one in five Hoosiers will be older than 65, she said. Cornerstone P.D.S is a landscape architecture company based in Fishers, Indiana.
The parks and recreation department sent out a survey earlier this year to Lafayette residents, asking how they use parks and outdoor places around the community and their opinions regarding the places.
Residents’ opinions have apparently improved from previous years, said Claudine Laufman, the parks and recreation department’s superintendent.
“We had a lot of public input this time,” Laufman said, “and that’s always great to have … a lot of that information was certainly positive and it gives us a gauge on our vision and where we need to go next.”
“I thought it was interesting that almost 50% (of respondents) didn’t have kids,” Schmucker said. “So that’s actually kind of unusual.”
Splash pads, trails, downtown parking and community events were popular according to the survey regarding community wants.
“We take a look at where we are today, we evaluate existing park programs where we do the community needs and changes in growth,” Schmucker said. “All that information and we circle together that input and then that helps inform the mayor, the council, the park board, park staff (to make decisions in the future).