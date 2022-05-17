US Humane Society officials say 32 out of 80 test-subject beagles the agency asked a West Lafayette company to release to them rather than euthanize them were slated to be put down Tuesday and Wednesday.
Inotiv, in Purdue Research Park, and its testing methods were the recent subject of national publicity after an employee released photos and video depicting the testing of pharmaceuticals on the animals.
Kitty Block, USHS president and CEO, tweeted Tuesday: "These companies refuse to communicate with us, and we have no idea if public outcry was enough to pause the killing of these innocent dogs. If these lives are lost, we will fight to ensure it was not in vain. We will continue to put pressure on these companies to release the rest of the beagles into loving homes."
Neither Inotiv nor Crinetics (the company paying for these experiments) has responded to Humane Society requests for a dialogue or to release the dogs, the society said in a news release.
Research laboratories aren’t required to report how many animals are killed each year. It has been proven time and again that dog toxicity testing is not the most reliable method for drug safety, according to the Humane Society, and that there is no blanket legal requirement by FDA for the dogs to be killed in order to collect tissue samples as part of the drug approval process. The companies can acquire and use blood samples, observational data and tissue material already collected through non-lethal procedures.
"If the FDA has, for some reason, directed the companies to kill the dogs, they have not provided evidence of that request," the press release said.
Over the last few days, 167 legislators from 32 states have co-signed a letter to the companies' CEOs urging the release of the dogs and pointing out that 14 states have approved legislation to authorize adoption of animals released by laboratories.
Attempts to reach Inotiv officials Tuesday and for an April 28 Exponent report have been unsuccessful.