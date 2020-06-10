This interview with Lafayette Police Chief Patrick Flannelly has been edited for length and clarity.
How, as police chief, do you ensure that cops who abuse power are disciplined?
So in a professional working environment, and police departments are probably no different than any other organization, and I think for police officers — what’s lost on most people is the amount of training, and the amount of rules that are imposed on their behavior and their authority. Internally, inside of the walls of the police department and then externally, by the community. We don't use the word punishment; discipline is corrective in nature, that's the way we view it. If an officer violates a rule or regulation, then they're managed and they're disciplined. And the intent of that is to correct behavior, right, we want to change behavior and we want conformity to rules and regulations and policy. And we do that in a progressive nature.
Now, whatever the corrective action is, it needs to be measured in a way that's appropriate for the violation. Let's just say there's a complaint about an officer. One of the most common complaints that we get is an officer used profanity. People call and complain about police behavior frequently. And so every one every one of those complaints that comes in is investigated, and then we make a thorough evaluation of what occurred and we consider the totality of the circumstances. And then obviously we make a decision based on whether the complaint was founded or unfounded.
If there is grounds for the complaint and they are validated, then we go through our discipline process. And again, that discipline is designed to be progressive and corrective. Now, I've had a few cases in my tenure as chief where an officer with no prior discipline makes a mistake and my recommendation is for termination.
What is your response to protesters who object to the area police’s response to use tear gas to disperse protesters?
We are asked to do so many things that it's really hard to be really good at everything. And people's expectations for our ability to respond might be greater than our ability to meet those expectations. And so, I don't want people to misinterpret that as an excuse for police violence and police brutality, because it's not. But people have to have a level of understanding. And you can't learn that in a day. And you're never going to solve those things on the sidewalk and on the street, and violence certainly isn't going to change that.
It's got to be an understanding of the process. I encourage people to go through a Police Citizens Academy. Engage in ways that are not just throwing out a tweet here and there and thinking that you're part of a positive change. You can come down and scream and yell all you want, you can yell at the police all you want, but what effects change is engaging in the process, and that takes time.
There's a lot of well-intentioned people that I think start from a flawed perspective about what change will be effective. But I also think, as a police administrator and as police officers, we always have to come to work every day with an open mind, too.
There are always ways to improve. That's just one of the things we talked about on Day One. I tell our officers that on the first day, our fundamental duty is to protect the rights of every individual, that's literally what we're here for. That responsibility is heavy at times and it puts us in the middle of these things. You know, two wrongs never make a right.
If you live in a society where nobody wants to hold themselves accountable to any standards, then, I don't care how many cops you have, you're not going to be able to impact and keep communities safe. We're a society that’s based on the rule of law. And when people don't want to follow the law, they don't want to follow rules, and we actually create environments where anarchy is accepted and practiced, then you know what, you're going to reap what you sow eventually, and that’s my concern.
What use-of-force policies can be abused, and how?
Just because somebody wants to fight with the police doesn't mean that the police should be punitive. In my mind that's what I saw that officer, I saw punishment in his eyes. His response on the street was punitive.
Hell no, that's not the goal. His job is to arrest. We don't decide guilt or innocence. That's what the system is for, that's what the process is for. Every person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. It's our responsibility to build a case, and to present that information and that evidence, and then let the system decide.
And sometimes people want to argue with us on the street — and this is one of the things that we walk through in great detail in our Citizens Academy — if I tell you you're under arrest, I've got the authority that's been given to me by the state. You don't get to tell me, "No I'm not." Arrest is a state of mind. The minute you cross the threshold where probable cause exists, and that's me knowing that I have a good faith belief that a crime has occurred or is occurring, if it's an infraction, a misdemeanor or a felony, all of these things dictate what our level of response can be.
In 99% of use-of-force encounters, the police are doing everything right, and there are literally millions of interactions with police officers every single day, and the average person think that’s just leading to violence. 0.00004%, if I’m remembering that correctly, lead to the use of deadly force, out of millions. There’s hundreds of thousands of use-of-force incidents that occur nationwide every year, and a majority of those cases, it’s usually cops getting hurt, not suspects.
Was there any element of Officer Derek Chauvin’s use of force that is taught by law enforcement?
Any person can watch that video and see what happened up in Minneapolis, with Officer Chauvin on George Floyd's neck, and have the same reaction. I mean, my reaction was probably the same as everybody else's. I won’t say it on tape. If I was on a podcast, I might drop the F-bomb in this case, that’s what came out of my mouth as I watched it. It really pissed me off, I was like, "What is he doing?" But then I have to step back, right, because I've been in those fights, I've been the guy on the ground in the battle fighting for my life before. And most cops have. So you also have to step back and say, "OK, what's going on here? I’m watching a video clip."
My next question was what’s happening. I tried to find more information about what led up to it. But then, man, it's so disturbing what I saw. You've got four officers there, three of them on top of that guy. And that officer just standing in the street right there, and the people are yelling, "He can't breathe," and you can see him say, "I can't breathe," and people are like, "Come on man," and that officer walked over there at one point.
For eight or nine minutes, to sit there on top of that guy, police officers don't get trained like that. I mean, positional asphyxia is something that we've known about for decades, that's not something new, and for any cop to say that they didn't know that you can't sit on someone's back like that.
When someone's fighting, you got to do whatever it takes sometimes to get control over somebody, and the average person doesn't realize how difficult that truly is. If someone doesn't want to be taken into custody, there's no pretty way to do it. The use of force is ugly.
And the reason why we teach de-escalation, it's not just for the safety of those that we're arresting. The last thing that police officers want to do is have to lay hands on somebody, because we know as soon as that fight starts, someone's getting hurt. It's more often the officers that wind up getting hurt than it is the person that's fighting them. Fingers get broken, shoulders get dislocated, ACLs get torn.
In the worst cases, officers get killed, and civilians get killed. Anyone that thinks the use of force can ever occur without injury, can be done pretty and effectively, has been watching too much television. It’s not to say that our training can’t improve. There are so many things that we can learn from this and that we can take away from this.
How did body cameras change police enforcement, and how might videos being shared on social media do the same?
I love that camera because it supported everything that I knew I was doing right every day, and that’s what officers love about cameras. Policing is a messy thing, and sometimes it looks ugly, but having those body cameras is a great thing and it changes behavior. The underlying thought is, if they don’t have body cameras, they will break the law, they’ll do something wrong. That’s the resounding message that’s being pounded into the American psyche today, and a lot of it is being driven by the media. Social media is part of it, but it’s really the main media that drives that.
There are police officers out there that if there’s no cameras on them, then they might abuse their authority, but it’s a very small percentage of them. That’s why an officer who witnesses criminal behavior by another officer, if they don’t report it, they’re as guilty for that crime as the officer who did it. And they’ll be subject to disciplinary action. That’s my message: The story has to be told with all of the context, and you can’t get that in 20 seconds.
The use of deadly force is incredibly rare, but when it happens today, the message is amplified one-hundredfold, if not one-thousandfold. Everybody sees it. What happened in Minneapolis was seen around the world. To this day even in Ferguson, Missouri, there were three separate grand jury investigations that acquitted that officer — three separate, not just one, three separate. The officer wasn’t wrong, but if you ask the majority of people today, Michael Brown was an innocent man that got shot in the back by a zealot, overaggressive police officer.
Factually incorrect, inaccurate. A lot of people today still think that he was innocently shot in the back, which is tragic. That’s what drives good people away from wanting to do this job. We do need to root out the bad apples, but those bad apples are not nearly as prevalent as the average person believes. And people are being educated every single day by the media that this is what’s happening.
What’s your opinion on the militarization of local police forces?
Most of the issues that we deal with are pretty simple and straightforward as a result of very complicated and complex societal issues, right? And the police are always in the middle of that.
This New York Times reporter wrote that book, “The militarization of the police,” you hear that being discussed all the time, and there's a segment of society that believes that's the wrong way to go. Most of us as police administrators are like, yeah, it is the wrong way to go.
But when an active shooter breaks into your business and starts shooting people, what’s the response that you want? When somebody grabs a truck and goes driving through a downtown festival running over people, how do you stop that? When someone runs into the Pulse nightclub and starts opening on innocent people, how do you stop that?
It’s the old Teddy Roosevelt quote, “Rough men standing ready to do harm on those that would do harm to us.” There is a part of that that is required. I mean, we’re literally training people to go out there and save lives. And doing so by vesting in them the authority to take a life to save a life. And that's very, very challenging.
People complain about police officers having rifles and this militarization issue. In the days after the Orlando nightclub shooting, very few people paid any attention to it, but there was a picture of the helmet with a bullet hole from one of the officers that got shot by the suspect. Those helmets are decommissioned military Kevlar helmets. If the officer wouldn’t have been wearing that, he’d be dead.
Policing has evolved a lot in America, and it's constantly evolving, and you need the right equipment, you need the right training, and you need compassionate, empathetic, smart people to do the job, with a high level of emotional intelligence, that understand the difference between when to act with compassion, and when to act with violence to stop violence. And you show me another job in America that has that type of requirement. It isn’t there.
How rigorous is the hiring process, and what core issues are being vetted?
Over 90% of our applicants get screened out. So, 20 years ago, we used to get to 200 to 300 applications for every single opening that we had. Today we're lucky to get 10.
We already know that probably 20% of those people will fail the written test. We know that probably another 20% are going to fail the physical fitness test that comes right after. We’ve already lost almost half of our applicants, and that’s not uncommon. Once we start a review of the applications, we’re gonna find things that are automatic disqualifiers, felony convictions, a history of domestic violence, those people don’t even make it into the next part of the process.
Of the people who make it through that initial screening part, we have several stages in the process, and one of those is a polygraph. That’s a process for us to vet the character of a person. No human being is without flaws. What we’re looking for is, are you an honest person? Are you a person that we can trust? Because trust is our economy. If we have officers that people don’t trust then they’re not effective, for a lot of reasons, one of which is that we don’t them going out and committing criminal acts, like (Chauvin) — he’s innocent until proven guilty just like everybody else, but we all saw what we saw, and now it’s time to let the process do its work.
Then we’re gonna run you through an interview board where we’re gonna test your character and integrity. And we’re gonna really press, it’s not an easy interview. And then after that we’re gonna do a background investigation ... That web goes long and far, because we gotta be confident that we're hiring good people. And if they've made it to that point, that package goes to our merit board, which is a civilian review board, they're the ones that actually make the offer for employment.
Once they get here, it's a training process. Just the amount of training that they will undergo just to put them out on a solo patrol, that can take 12 to 15 months on average, and then it's really one to three years where they're still getting close supervision about their daily tasks.
Why is a shortage of police officers so problematic to you?
Here's my biggest concern: 200 applications for every one opening that we have to 10 applications from every one opening we have. And if you look across the country in the post-Ferguson days, you've got an economy that's booming. And you have police departments that are really, really struggling to find people. We're talking hundreds of vacancies in large metropolitan areas. I'm sure Minneapolis is probably no different than Dallas, Houston. I was talking to an officer from Houston where they had over 500 openings unfilled. Indianapolis, for years.
There are very real downstream problems that are systemic. In the post-Ferguson days, the amount of anger and vitriol that gets directed at the police is unbelievable. It's nonstop. Even that first year we lose people, because they get out there and they see the reality of it, which creates more openings and that's a huge investment. If I lose an employee today, they're not replaced for a minimum of 18 months, and when they're replaced, that’s a brand new employee. This isn't Starbucks, you know, I can't train a barista in three days or a week or two weeks. It takes 18 months and over $100,000 to do that.
So because you now only have 10 people applying for one position where you used to have 200, the vetting becomes less thorough and less rigorous?
Police departments now are being forced to take chances on people that they would have never hired 10 years ago. And it’s not because they want to, it’s out of necessity. You gotta have somebody out there, right? So now you know you hire people that don't have that character and integrity and guess what happens? You put them out in that environment, and even then, you can train them all the right ways you want but at some point, if their character is flawed, it's going to show. And that doesn't mean that every person you take a chance on doesn't succeed.
And therein lies the art, as much as the science, is finding those people, especially in the minority communities. We need minority applicants. We need police departments that are reflective of the communities that they live in, but we get very few minority applications.
So that's what the mayor means when he says it's really difficult to recruit minorities?
If you're a young black kid in America today, is there anything inspiring you to be a police officer? Unless you know cops, and that's why eight years ago we had one person working community outreach — now we have six doing it. Over 400 community engagements last year, we do a junior police academy. We have officers in the schools. We're doing everything we can to create relationships and show people what real policing is and what the hearts and minds of police officers are.
But you know what, if you're growing up in a household that doesn't have good direction, that doesn't have good guidance, and the message is being reinforced daily that the police are the enemy, that's a hard bridge to gap. The cracks aren't dissipating, they're not getting smaller; the cracks are getting bigger.
How do you deal with widespread negative perceptions of the police?
Most people in society have very few interactions with police. So 80% of the population, the interactions are maybe a speeding ticket or they get in a crash. Imagine you're in a job where every single interaction that you have all day long is with people that don't like you, and that don't agree with you, that want to argue with you, that direct anger and frustration at you all day long.
You do get the opportunity to help people that are in crisis, but even in those moments — let's just say a typical domestic violence call. In one moment, you have the opportunity to be helper to the person who's being abused, but to the abuser you're now the oppressor. You're the authority. And so, the anger and frustration may be directed at victim first but then it gets directed at the police. And that's all day long. Neighbors complaining on neighbors.
It's a messy world. And there's no neat way to police it and clean it. To put people into that environment, the most challenging thing is to find the right people, get them trained in the right way and put them out there knowing full well that their hearts and their minds are in the right place. And then give them the tools to be able to sustain that over a career and hopefully walk away undamaged.
Police wellness has been a passion of mine. Most people wouldn't know that the average life span of a police officer is 18 to 22 years below the national average. Diabetes, heart disease, cancer, all these things, they ravage police populations. People like to make fun of fat cops because they're sitting there eating doughnuts, or they have that image of them, but what they don't understand is that there's a physiological mechanism that's at work. It's the body responding to stress.
Can the stress result in officers becoming psychologically unfit?
The sad thing for me is … putting people out in that environment and trying to keep them to be the same people that they were, that’s tough. We don't hire anybody here that we would ever believe would do something like that. But I can tell you that this job breaks people. We're asking people to go out and see the worst of society every single day and then come back, and then everybody expects us to handle that perfectly. That’s never an excuse for criminal behavior.
One bad apple can really negatively influence a police department. And that's why we do have very strict protocols in place to try to detect who they are as early as we can so we can intervene. And when we do see someone that's struggling emotionally, we need to get them help and we need to get them the right resources that they need.
We glorify it on one hand by everything we watch on TV. We love the tough cop who gets the extra punch in and the slap across the face to get a confession. I mean, half the people love that, and when we're entertained, it's like we just assume that that's what happens. And no, that's not the way it works.