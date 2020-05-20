A 28-year-old man has been charged with unlawful possession of a syringe after West Lafayette police were called Monday to the River Market Apartments on reports of a loud dispute in the parking lot near the intersection of State Street and South River Road.
Police said in a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday that when they arrived about 7:30 a.m. Monday, they found Justin Kai Rhode with two others yelling near a black truck. A woman "was dumping her clothing out onto the ground and yelling" at the two men there and told officers she was moving out of the apartment she was sharing with the men.
Rhode, who owned the truck, cut his hand on a truck window he accused the woman of breaking, but he refused medical treatment. The woman left shortly with people she had called to pick her up.
Police, meanwhile, had discovered that Rhode and the other man both were violating conditions of home detention, according to the court documents. When community corrections officials arrived about 11 a.m. to the apartment to follow up, another woman who was reportedly the only person on the lease answered the door.
Police had to wake Rhode, they said in the reports, and found a syringe in each of his pants pockets. Syringes were also found in other areas of the apartment, including on the floor and in a potted plant, and baggies with what police suspect was heroin were also taken into evidence.
The document also noted that police found a spoon found on a kitchen counter covered with burned residue, but field tests for heroin, fentanyl and meth were inconclusive. Narcan nasal spray kits used to treat opioid overdoses were also found.
Rhode allegedly told police "he is also struggling with heroin addiction but was working on getting clean." The others in the apartment also admitted to being struggling heroin addicts.
Rhode, who was still in jail with no bond as of Wednesday afternoon, is the only one involved in the incident who has been charged with a crime.