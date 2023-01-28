West Lafayette Police Chief Troy Harris published a letter Saturday afternoon responding to the video released Friday of Memphis police beating Tyre Nichols.
On Jan. 7, MPD officers reportedly hit Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man pulled over for alleged reckless driving, with their fists and batons and kicked him repeatedly. Eventually, ambulances took Nichols to the hospital, where he died three days later.
Below is Harris' response to the incident:
West Lafayette Community,
Like so many of you, we have watched the video showing the violent beating of Tyre Nichols during an interaction with members of the Memphis Police Department. We found the actions of these officers reprehensible, appalling, and criminal. This behavior stands contrary to the values of policing and human decency.
Displays of excessive use of force such as this destroy the public trust that good officers work their entire careers to establish. As law enforcement officers, we have a sworn duty to serve and protect this community, and injustices such as this is a betrayal and tear at the fabric of society. These actions uncover a disturbing culture that I assure you does not exist in your police department. There is no place for abuse of power or brutality in the law enforcement profession.
I am always willing to have a conversation about the high standards, training, policies, procedures, statistics, and resources we have in place to ensure these incidents never happen in West Lafayette, but today is not that day. Today our message to you is: We are sorry. We are sorry that a man lost his life at the hands of those who swore to protect him, we are sorry that this may cause you to cast doubt upon law enforcement officers, and we are sorry that we all must relive another senseless tragedy that should have never happened.
As your Chief of Police, I ask you not to give up on your officers. The men and women of the WLPD are some of the finest officers you will find across the entire country. They serve you with professionalism, excellence, and are willing to give their lives for you. We value the relationships we have built throughout our community and will continue to work hard to maintain your trust and strengthen our relationship.