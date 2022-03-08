The Lafayette Police Department will host a Summer Citizens Academy from July to September and registration opened today.
The program aims to give community members a better understanding of how the police department works and police's role in the criminal justice system, the LPD press release reads.
"The Citizens Academy is an excellent opportunity for citizens to gain a unique perspective of policing and provides them the chance to meet and interact with officers from the Lafayette Police Department," the release reads.
It lasts for nine weeks form July 25 to September 19, and the group meets once a week from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Lafayette City Council Chambers at 20 N. 6th Street.
The class is free and open to people 18 years and older, and there will be a criminal background check and fingerprinting.
Those interested can register at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5395110.