A Lafayette man faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, following an incident on April 10, 2020, in which he allegedly shot at a woman from a car.
The victim told police that she was the mother of the alleged shooter’s child, according to a probable cause affidavit filed March 30. She and her three children were outside their residence on the 3000 block of Brandywine Court when Michael Jermal Charles, 34, arrived in a car and began arguing with her, according to the affidavit.
One witness told police that as the argument escalated, Charles broke the woman's car window with a car jack and threw it at her, according to the affidavit. Charles reportedly got into his car with the victim yelling at him as he drove away.
Charles was driving away when the witness reportedly heard shots fired from the car.
Some nearby residents reported sitting in their living room when a bullet traveled through the room, shattering a sliding glass door. Another resident told police she and her daughter were in their residence when a bullet struck their window, according to the affidavit.
The victim allegedly told police that she had seen two other men in the car with Charles.
Police later found the vehicle at the Emerald Pines apartment complex. The rear window was broken with glass inside, and officers observed multiple bullet holes in the car’s rear headrest and rear deck, per the affidavit.
When a detective spoke with Charles on April 14, 2020, he reportedly said the victim had broken the rear window of the car, and one of the men with him had fired shots in retaliation.
When officers spoke with the victim the next day, she allegedly admitted to breaking the rear window of the car during the argument but said that she believed there had only been two men in the car at the time of the shooting.
Police talked to one of the vehicle’s alleged occupants, who said he and Charles had been the only two people in the vehicle leading up to the shooting, corroborating the victim’s testimony, according to the court document. He also told police he exited the car as the argument was taking place, leaving Charles as the only person in the vehicle when the shots were fired, the affidavit reads.
After executing a search warrant on Charles’ social media records, police reportedly discovered a conversation Charles had after the incident referring to the window of his car being broken and “trying to kill a female,” according to the affidavit.
Charles has been charged with attempted murder, intimidation, two counts of attempted aggravated battery, four counts of criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm, carrying a handgun without a license and criminal mischief.
As of Friday afternoon, Charles is listed as an inmate in the Tippecanoe County jail.
The state has requested a cash bond of $50,000. A hearing is scheduled for May 28.