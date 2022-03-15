A driver was killed and three others injured in a Monday afternoon crash between two vehicles at the intersection of U.S. 231 and County Road 600 North.
Tippecanoe County police say three occupants of a 2012 Mercedes Benz GL450 passenger vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment. But the driver and lone occupant of the second passenger vehicle involved was fatally injured.
Authorities have not yet released the names of those involved.
Preliminary investigation indicates the Mercedes Benz was traveling north on U.S. 231 North, and the other vehicle was traveling west on County Road 600 N. The road was closed for about four hours as members of the Tippecanoe County Crash Reconstruction Team conducted the on-scene investigation.