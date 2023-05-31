Republican state Rep. Jim Lucas was arrested and held in the Jackson County Jail Wednesday morning after police said he drove while intoxicated and left the scene of a crash.
Lucas crashed his vehicle on Interstate 65, just north of Seymour, around midnight, an Indiana State Police spokesperson told the Indiana Capital Chronicle. Police said he left the scene in the crashed vehicle.
Seymour police officers found Lucas’ vehicle “a short time later at a different location,” according to ISP. Lucas was then located nearby and arrested by a trooper from the state police Versailles Post.
The 58-year-old was booked into the Jackson County Jail at 3:46 a.m. on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
According to jail records, Lucas was released at 7:53 a.m. after posting $705 bond.
State police declined to provide a detailed police report, per ISP policy. Toxicology results were still pending Wednesday morning.
The Chronicle has reached out to Lucas’ office for comment. The Seymour representative is known for his Second Amendment and cannabis support, as well as repeated controversial social media posts.
GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb emphasized Wednesday that it’s up to the General Assembly to decide whether Lucas should continue to serve as a legislator or face other repercussions, separate from any criminal penalties.
“I won’t pre-judge the outcome before he’s offered his day in court,” Holcomb said. “I hope he gets the help that he needs.”
Lucas represents District 69 in Indiana which covers portions of Jackson, Bartholomew, Scott and Washington counties. Jackson County is roughly 70 miles south of downtown Indianapolis.
Lucas was first elected in 2012 and most recently championed House Bill 1177 during the 20323 legislative session. The measure creates a state-funded gun training program for school staff.