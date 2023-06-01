A woman hit by a car on Sagamore Parkway on Wednesday morning has been identified as 25-year-old Megan Johnson, a resident of Veedersburg, Indiana.
Johnson was reportedly running naked across the four-lane highway from the north when a car struck and killed her about 4:40 a.m. She had reportedly left her car at Pay Less gas pumps earlier in the morning.
West Lafayette police Lt. Jon Eager said it is unclear why Johnson was naked or why she had abandoned her car, but the investigation is ongoing as of Thursday afternoon.
The driver of the vehicle that struck Johnson was submitted to a voluntary blood draw after the crash but is not suspected to have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.