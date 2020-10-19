Big Woods Restaurant Group held a soft opening this weekend for its location in Seng Liang Wang Hall on Northwestern Avenue.
The gradual opening began on Thursday and spanned the weekend. Quaff ON! Brewing Co. and Hard Truth Distilling Co. are adjacent to the restaurant and owned by the same company.
This is the group’s first expansion into northern Indiana and first new location since the pandemic, though it marks Big Woods’ ninth location.
Only 75% of the seats in the restaurant and 50% at the bar can be filled, and social distancing must be maintained, according to owner Jim Dunbar, who attended the opening on Friday.
“What we hope to do is introduce our products to a new city,” Dunbar said. “Our business model has been very successful in college towns, and we’re pleased to expand that experience into Tippecanoe County and Purdue.”
Big Woods also has locations at Indiana University in Bloomington and Franklin College in Franklin, Indiana.
Dunbar recalled the first two months of the pandemic were “pretty grim” since Big Woods was reduced to serving take-out and not making much of a profit. Unlike many small restaurants, however, the brewery and distillery’s sales in grocery and liquor stores remained stable.
“Had we been restaurants only, we would have been affected a lot more,” Dunbar said.
Owners Jeff McCabe, Ed Ryan and Tim O’Brien founded the company in 2009 in Nashville, Indiana, after their home-brewed beer became popular. Since state regulations require breweries to serve food with alcohol, they began buying restaurants, and Dunbar later joined the effort.
The store will have its grand opening today.