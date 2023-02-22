A video of Stratolaunch’s largest airplane in the world taking off looped on a large screen in the lobby of the Convergence Center.
The Seattle-based aviation company announced their partnership with Purdue Wednesday afternoon in an event attended by Republican Sen. of Indiana Todd Young, President Mung Chiang and the CEO of Stratolaunch, Zach Krevor.
“We’re here because of Senator Young’s leadership and Dr. Chiang’s vision,” Krevor said. “We’re really impressed about the coordination and focus on the security of this country.”
Stratolaunch is a company that focuses on hypersonic projectile research and will establish an office in the Convergence Center in Discovery Park, a Purdue press release reads.
“It has been reported broadly and with consternation, the United States is behind in this field,” Young said. “That puts at risk our national security and companies like Stratolaunch working with experts at Purdue are trying to improve that situation.”
The goal of the partnership is to reduce design to fabrication time of hypersonic vehicles. Usually, the design to flight time is about 3.5 years, Krevor said.
“What we want to be able to do here working with Purdue is actually get that down to 18 months or faster,” he said.
Young, who has been going across Indiana on his Jobs, Innovation and Security Tour, said the partnership with Stratolaunch and the partnership with SkyWater Technology announced last semester will put Purdue at the forefront of the national security field.
Young’s visit follows the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act President Joe Biden signed into law in August, which provides $280 billion to increase domestic research and manufacturing of semiconductors.
“We worked from early days with Senator Young on the bipartisan CHIPS plus Science Act,” Chiang said, “and we are delighted and excited to continue to build our Discovery Park District with great companies.”
Chiang said Young toured several different facilities at Purdue during his visit on Wednesday, including Purdue’s phenotyping facility, semiconductor facility and hypersonic and energetic facilities.
“So truly, it is about food security, economic security and national security,” he said.
It is unclear whether the partnership between Stratolaunch and Purdue will be eligible for funding under the CHIPS act.
“One of the things that (Congress is) wrestling with is how much of that money should go to support businesses versus how much should go to the (fabrication) companies themselves,” Young said.
The partnership itself is slated to begin in a month.
“We’re starting with one dedicated Stratolaunch employee and we’re hoping to go to three by the end of this year,” Krevor said.
He said the partnership will be long term and he’d like it to grow in the coming years. Stratolaunch will sponsor a research team of six to eight people, including both faculty and students, and has plans to expand to between 20 to 30 in the future.
The resources at Purdue will allow Stratolaunch to increase student learning in the area, Krevor said.
“Flight testing is how you learn,” Krevor said. “So to accelerate that learning, we want to get to a weekly cadence leveraging the technologies here at Purdue, leveraging the wind tunnel facilities, that’s how we’re going to be able to do this.”