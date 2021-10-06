Hot Box Pizza sued landlord Chauncey Hill on Wednesday, alleging Hot Box staff were locked out of the store.
Chauncey Hill owner Marc Muinzer is facing a lawsuit after he allegedly changed the locks of the Hot Box store front Sept. 29. Chauncey Hill LLP and Muinzer are facing complaints of declaratory judgement, breach of lease and conversion.
Local journalist Dave Bangert recently reported that Muinzer plans to move forward with the rezoning of Chauncey Hill Mall — apparently against the wishes of of some of the tenants.
The lawsuit said Hot Box has had problems with Muinzer since he assumed ownership of Chauncey Hill in June 2020.
Muinzer accused Hot Box of breaching its lease by trying to vacate the property since it had already begun construction on another property, according to the lawsuit. Hot Box owner Gabe Connell responded by saying he had no intention to leave, but he just wanted to know the plans Muinzer had for Chauncey Hill.
From then on, Muinzer didn’t renew the leases for businesses in Chauncey Hill or provide adequate lighting, the lawsuit said. The lack of businesses and “dangerous conditions” significantly reduced foot traffic in the mall, which directly affected Hot Box, it said.
Connell alleges in the lawsuit when these efforts failed, the real retaliation began.
“When it became apparent to Chauncey Hill that its attempts to constructively evict Hot Box had failed,” Hot Box said in the lawsuit, “Chauncey Hill switched strategies and made the strategic decision to manufacture a default that would allow it to improperly ... lock Hot Box out of the Leased Premises.
“Chauncey Hill proceeded to do exactly this.”
Near the end of August this year, Hot Box sent its September rent check to Chauncey Hill’s office, the lawsuit alleges. Hot Box allegedly received an email that it was in payment default and its lease had been terminated on Sept. 7.
If a rent payment isn’t paid five days after the start of the month, Hot Box would be in payment default, and the lease would be terminated. Sept. 5 was a Sunday, and Sept. 6 was Labor Day, so the first available day was Sept. 7.
The lawsuit said Connell can prove he sent the rent check because he has the check stub for that payment and the payment sent to the landlord of the other Hot Box location.
Muinzer said in an email he didn’t receive the check, so the lease was terminated, according to the lawsuit. He said he would file for eviction if Connell didn’t surrender the store.
Hot Box’s lawyer then sent a replacement check and a notice of the new check, but Chauncey Hill’s lawyer responded they hadn’t received it. The lawsuit alleges days later, the mailing company used to send the replacement check returned it with the message “Incorrect address — Recipient moved,” according to the lawsuit.
The Hot Box lawyer hand delivered a second replacement to the Chauncey Hill lawyer the next day and offered to pay all future payments electronically, the lawsuit said.
On Sept. 20, Hot Box sent the October rent check, and on Sept. 28 it got the same notice of non-delivery from the mailing company, according to the lawsuit. They then sent a replacement check via overnight mail the same day.
The Hot Box lawyer reached out to the Chauncey Hill lawyer about the difficulties with sending checks but never heard back, the lawsuit said.
When a Hot Box staff member went to the store the next day on Sept. 29, they found the locks had been changed, the lawsuit alleges. When staff member Pete Watson went to Chauncey Hill’s office Sept. 30, the office was locked and closed.
Neither Marc Muinzer nor Gabe Connell responded to calls for comment.