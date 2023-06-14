A 31-year-old Lafayette man is charged with three counts of child molestation to a child less than 10 years old after the victim told an adult about the encounter on June 7.
The victim was allegedly in the home of Justin Crider, alone and watching television in the afternoon, when Crider entered the room, demanded she take off her clothes and raped her, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday.
Later that day, Crider reportedly approached her in the kitchen and touched her inappropriately.
Just past midnight, police arrived at the residence and spoke with the victim and another juvenile younger than 10 who was a witness.
The witness told police she was playing outside Crider’s residence, and when she came in and saw a bedroom door closed, she knocked. Crider opened the door, and the witness said Crider was alone in the room with the victim, quickly shut the door and exited the room several minutes later, the affidavit said.
The victim reportedly told police Crider had touched her inappropriately over her clothes about midnight between Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 while she was in his residence.
After the investigation, police arrested Crider at his place of employment on June 8.
He is being held in the Tippecanoe County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon with a $150,000 bond, according to jail logs.