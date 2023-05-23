Standing in the middle of an open room, surrounded by windows, books and a vaulted ceiling, West Lafayette Public Library Director Nick Schenkel gestures around him, smiling.
The openness of the room, the calm atmosphere that students maintain and the sunlight streaming in, giving the room its “sun room” name, are all contributing factors to why it is his favorite room.
“It’s just,” he said with a pause, “wow. It’s funny to me how people will still be quiet in libraries.”
College life
Schenkel said he had always, deep down, wanted to be a librarian.
“I’m, in many ways, living my dream. I wanted to be a librarian when I was a kid, which is a weird kid thing,” he said with a laugh.
After attending Edgecliff College during the early 1970s, as one of the first men allowed in the previous all-women’s college before it merged with Xavier University, Schenkel studied at the University of Cincinnati for his master’s degree in history.
There, he studied John Wilkes, or “Johnny boy,” as Shenkel likes to call him, an English politician who wrote against censorship and free speech in the 18th century. Schenkel attributes his research on Wilkes to “wandering in the stacks” of books in his school’s library.
“I only found him because of print. It’s hard for me to believe that I would have found him online,” he said. “When I retire, I’d like to spend more time exploring it, because it still hangs around in my head. I still have questions about it.”
During his undergrad years, Schenkel said he originally wanted to be a grades seven to 12 teacher, but after working at the local public library, he went on to earn a library degree in the University of Kentucky.
The two major places to get a library degree, he said, were Indiana University and UK. He interviewed at both and ultimately chose UK because it felt more personal.
“IU was very, very businesslike,” he said. “And at UK, I spent like a couple of hours with the assistant dean of the school. It was kind of obvious to me where I wanted to go. I wanted to go where I’d be appreciated.
“I like to joke that we’re the phone booth group,” he said. “At the annual library conference, there are all these IU people, and the (rest of us) could meet in a phone booth.”
Although today library degrees can be obtained online, in the late 1970s, with new technology on the horizon, Schenkel said he took as many tech courses as possible.
This helped create a smooth transition to the library becoming “automated.”
“I think the exciting thing with computerization was the ability to find the books and other things in your collection,” Schenkel said. “A good librarian will know their collection. Computers give you a lot more ability to narrow it down more quickly and also to expand the search, which is really cool.”
Being director
Rounding a corner right as the library opened Tuesday morning, Schenkel warmly greeted each employee he saw with a smile and an enthusiastic “Good morning!”
“Nick’s been around forever. He’s a Lafayette-area staple,” said Chet Atchison, a library assistant.
During Wednesday’s West Lafayette Redevelopment Commission meeting, Schenkel was presented with a certificate of recognition.
“West Lafayette Public Library is Nick Schenkel,” said Larry Oates, president of the Redevelopment Commission. “On behalf of the redevelopment commission and, dare I say, on behalf of taxpayers, thank you.”
Leaving Cincinnati straight out of college, Schenkel first worked at the Fayette County Public Library before coming to West Lafayette as director.
“Growing up, everybody we knew stayed in town,” he said. “You know, we’d go to college but then you’d come back.”
He described his experience the last almost 42 years as fun, frustrating, exciting and rewarding.
“There’s always been something new,” he said. “Not every day and not every month, but there’s always been some new project or some new experience or some new collection that we’ve got to work with.”
Schenkel said his job can be frustrating at times, as many other public service jobs are.
“Working anywhere can be frustrating,” Schenkel said. “It has its ups and its downs. Sometimes it’s really good, sometimes it’s not so good.”
He is proud of the changes he has seen in the West Lafayette community, he said, and how tolerable and accepting people have become.
“I happen to hate those words. I don’t want to be tolerated, I want to be embraced. I think we’re pretty close to that right now,” he said. “We’ve always tried to provide for the community, which to me means we’ve got to provide something for everybody regardless of where you are in the political spectrum or the social spectrum, or the whatever spectrum.”
So many changes
Having watched West Lafayette change over the span of 40 years, Schenkel said it was surprising to see how much the city has grown.
“Part of the excitement of being in West Lafayette is this real intermingling of people,” he said. “(There are) local folks, folks from around the state, folks from around the country, folks from around the world. Just being a part of that is really exciting to me.”
After joking about the food being better now that there are more international cuisine places in Chauncey, Schenkel said he is happy West Lafayette is “internationally minded.”
The library has also seen changes in 40 years. After Schenkel arrived, he said, the original library built in 1962 was doubled, then it was torn down in 2003 and rebuilt at its current spot.
“This library was built in homage to Frank Lloyd Wright and Louis Sullivan,” he said. “That’s why you see the green leaves on the outside of the building and the green sycamore leaves inside the building.”
Outside the library, pillars are covered in images of leaves from different types of trees: oak, maple, sycamore — and buckeye.
“Fun fact that I hope doesn’t die with me,” Schenkel joked. “The leaves that are on the columns outside are all street names in West Lafayette. (But) there’s no Buckeye Street in Lafayette and West Lafayette. That’s because of me, since the Ohio state tree is the buckeye.”
While being both pro-book and pro-digital resources, Schenkel said his favorite books are “Candide” by Voltaire or “Siddhartha” by Hermann Hesse.
“’Candide’ because it’s just such a ultimately optimistic book by one of the greatest cynics of all time, Voltaire,” he said. “And ‘Siddhartha’ because that book changed my life when I was a teenager.”
Two moments from his career stick out to Schenkel. The first was when he received a letter from a formerly homeless person close to 10 years ago, thanking the library for being a place she could go and providing a safe space for her and other people in the community.
“It sticks with me because that’s something libraries ought to be doing. We ought to be a place where anybody can come and as long as you’re willing to live by some pretty simple rules, you could use the library,” he said. “We welcome you. You can just hang out and learn about yourself and learn about the world.”
The second moment is from earlier in his career. A regular library volunteer came up to him after he had been director for three years and asked him what he planned on changing that day. Schenkel said he was taken aback at first, until the volunteer said she was joking and really appreciated Schenkel “shaking things up.”
“I appreciated her honesty. I think that’s what successful libraries do. They keep changing. They don’t stick with one way of doing things,” he said. “We are constantly changing and adapting and trying to make sure that we’re keeping up with society as it moves.”
A retirement reception for Schenkel will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on May 31 in the Elm and Maple meeting rooms at the library.
He smiled, thinking back on the 40 years he’s spent in West Lafayette since leaving Cincinnati.
“It’s weird that you can leave and be happy,” he said with a laugh. “It is possible to leave your hometown and find a rewarding life elsewhere. I really feel invested in West Lafayette.”