It's not often that people have cookies for breakfast, but about 40 people waited in line to try Lafayette's new sweets provider at its 8 a.m. grand opening of Crumbl Cookies today.
Twenty of the location's 100 employees arrived at 5 a.m. to prepare for the opening, according to a manager at the store.
There was a 15-minute delay as the store ran out of cookies about 8:20 and had to bake more.
One of the unusual aspects of Crumbl Cookies, other than the size of its cookies, is the flavors that change weekly.
The opening featured "Nilla Bean Cupcake," "Kentucky Butter Cake," "Caramel Chocolate Fudge," "Berry Crunch," "Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip" and "Milk Chocolate Chip."
Located just off of Veterans Memorial Parkway South by the Walmart, the location is roughly 15 minutes from campus.